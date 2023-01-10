Beachwood City Council unanimously approved a motion to send its $1.38 million recreation project to public bidding at its Jan. 9 meeting on the condition that a meeting is held with major stakeholders once bids come in to hear suggested changes for the project.
Designed by Cleveland-based firm GPD Group, the project is slated for the recreation area west of Beachwood City Hall off of Fairmount Boulevard. The proposal serves to roll four projects into one bid by installing six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court, and the installation of 86 community garden plots to move the community garden from its temporary home. Additionally, there will be repairs to the existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides.
The plans also include infrastructure work that would allow more pickleball courts to be added or if current offerings should need to be converted to other sports, as well as making walkways within the space more Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
When proposed in August 2022, plans included the pickleball courts for a total of about $500,000. The plans were revised in October 2022 to an estimated $1.1 million before its final proposal on Jan. 9 at the $1.38 million price tag. The original plan called for a spring 2023 opening of the new courts.
“It’s important for residents to understand that the recreational facilities project combines four projects into one, composed of six new pickleball courts, 86 new community garden plots, three volleyball courts and extensive repairs to the tennis court fencing and posts,” Mayor Justin Berns told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 10 statement. “It also incorporates planning for future improvements and infrastructure. This will ultimately save the city money in terms of being able to utilize one contractor, minimize mobilization costs and stormwater management.”
Councilman Mike Burkons, who opposes the plan due to its rising price tag and the evolving scope of the project, voted yes to move the project to the bidding stage once council president Alec Isaacson suggested a meeting with the city engineer where Burkons can present his suggestions for cost savings. Isaacson said at the meeting that even though the council is sending the project out for bid, it reserves the right to decide not to complete parts of the plan should it deem them “not worth the money.”
In a statement sent to the CJN on Jan. 10, Burkons indicated that residents “should be furious” about the change in the plan, which now delays the opening of the pickleball court by a full season.
“I think it is irresponsible and anyone who wants pickleball like I do should be furious the original plan wasn’t stuck with that would have the courts open by the spring instead of delayed a full year,” Burkons said. “We already have one of the nicest community gardens around and I know that people are furious we got rid of the basketball courts and instead of spending money to build them somewhere else, we are spending $780,000 to build a new community garden 100 feet from its current location.”
But at the meeting, several residents voiced support for the project, including Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz who said it is “important for Beachwood to be able to maintain the quality” of its recreational services.
“Sometimes you have to spend the money in order to maintain those facilities,” Richard Lefkowitz said. “I am here to support the plan. I don’t know if it could be better or worse, but we wanted to express our desire to see the project go ahead.”