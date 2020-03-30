Seth Rosky couldn’t have predicted that when he joined the Boy Scouts of America in the sixth grade that six years later he would be receiving the highest achievement which only about 6% of eligible Scouts receive each year.
Once COVID-19 is cleared and he is approved by a board of review, Rosky will be an Eagle Scout.
“Becoming an Eagle Scout means everything,” said Rosky, an 18-year-old senior at Beachwood High School who attends Jewish Family Experience in University Heights. “Just the fact that it’s such a pristine honor and one not that many people actually achieve feels really good. I worked so hard to get it. Sometimes it hasn’t been easy, but I persisted through everything.”
To qualify to become an Eagle Scout, Rosky had to complete the requirements to move up in the other six Boy Scout ranks consisting of Scout, Tenderfoot, Secondclass, Firstclass, Star and Life, he saidd. He also had to earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle Scout service project of his choosing and demonstrate leadership within his troop. For his project, Rosky selected the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, where he and his friends spent more than 100 hours packaging and delivering food bags to older adult residents living in senior housing on Drury Court in Mayfield Heights.
“There are so many things you have to do,” Rosky said. “The Scoutmaster, the leader of the troop, he just helps by guiding you. You have all these requirements you have to keep on ranking up. It wasn’t easy. For the merit badges, it takes years and years because there’s some requirements that you just can’t do at the meetings. There’s some like you have to hike a certain distance, build campfires, build tents, help kids out. There’s a lot of leadership too — you have to be a good leader.”
Rosky’s journey with the Boy Scouts started when he was 12. He joined for a chance to make friends after moving to Beachwood from Israel after three years.
“I was trying to make friends, and I met this one friend who was actually in Boy Scouts,” Rosky said. “I was like, ‘Oh cool, I’ll see how it is.’ He took me to meetings and I enjoyed it because there was so much to do, so I just eventually joined.”
Racing against the clock with the Boy Scouts’ rule all Life Scouts wanting to become an Eagle Scout must complete the requirements before their 18th birthday, Rosky had difficulties balancing Scouts with school and extracurricular activities.
“Last year, I took a break from Boy Scouts for a little bit because I was really into soccer and had time,” he said. “After, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, I’m running out of time,’ So I finished soccer, and started to go back into Boy Scouts and finished it. Doing my schoolwork and Boy Scouts was pretty tough, because a lot of campouts were on the weekends when I should have been doing homework.”
But the time he spent working to achieve the top Boy Scout ranking is one he will never forget, especially a one week-long canoe trip in Canada.
“We got to the campground, got all of our stuff out and started making food on these little stoves that we bring,” Rosky said. “As we were making the food, all these rattlesnakes came up right next to us and we ran away. It was crazy. We also saw bears later. That trip was really fun.”
All that stands between Rosky and his Eagle Scout badge are COVID-19 and being approved by a board of review consisting of four or five members of the troop committee. His original meeting was called off due to the virus, but in a meeting also attended by his scoutmaster and advisor, the board asks him questions to figure out if he’s fit to be an Eagle Scout.
“They basically verify that you’re capable of being an Eagle and that you should be an Eagle, because it’s a hard process and that’s the final string. After that, they congratulate you and you’re an Eagle. They give you the badge and everything.
“At that meeting, there’s such a low percentage that fails because there’s so much that goes into it getting to that point. They’re just making sure, because after you’ve gone through six years of all this, you shouldn’t be failing that.”
While he looks forward to the day when he’s no longer a Life Scout, he recalled when he completed his Eagle project and a Scout who volunteered with him said something he’d never forget.
“He comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Thank you. I love that project,’” Rosky said. “It just made me feel so special, because I saw that kid in me when I was a Scout. I felt like I was changing that kid’s life, and I felt like he would get to Eagle and think of me.”