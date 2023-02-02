Beachwood resident Hannah Plotkin has been involved with her United Synagogue Youth chapter, CRUSY, since ninth grade – finding community, connection and enrichment in her Jewish identity.
Now, in the spring of her senior year at Beachwood High School, Hannah is leading the international board. In a role that would’ve normally been referred to as president, she told the Cleveland Jewish News this year the board is not using official titles – giving each member of the leadership cohort opportunity to use all of their skills instead of “being boxed into one role.”
According to the USY website, the organization is dedicated to developing youth friendships, leadership skills, a sense of belonging to the Jewish people, a deep engagement with and a love for Israel, and a commitment to inspired Jewish living through meaningful and fun experiences based on the ideology of Conservative Judaism. Last year, Hannah served as vice president of religious education.
“It’s such an honor to be able to give back to USY, as it shaped and fostered my Jewish identity as I grew up in a public high school,” said Hannah, 18. “It is a huge honor to be able to build that sense of community for people that are looking for similar cultural and religious experiences that I got to benefit from. Being able to build those lifelong relationships, make memories through shared experiences and develop a strong Jewish identity makes me proud to be involved with USY.”
Recalling how it felt when she first joined USY in ninth grade, Hannah said going to her first events and seeing the leadership team in action was “aspirational.”
“They were always so personable and that inspired me to want to become further involved with USY,” said Hannah, who attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “I’ve always been open to opportunities for leadership development. So, having the opportunity to give back and show younger USY-ers what it means to be involved with USY and how impactful it can be is very important to me.”
Since she served as vice president of religious education last year, Hannah said she anticipates using the skills she developed in that role in this current leadership term.
“There is a quote I like that says, ‘Everything you do, you should do it Jewishly,’” she said. “That is the lens and approach that I am taking in my presidency. I start each board meeting with the weekly parsha as a jumping board for discussions as a way to empower our leadership and chapter leaders.”
To Hannah, engaging Jewish teens is a key part of the presidency – something she also does outside of USY and in her community.
She is a leader of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Saltzman Youth Panel, a teacher at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Bessie Hershey Religious School, a co-founder of the Beachwood High School minyan and Hebrew Culture Club, a volunteer with Friendship Circle of Cleveland, tutors Torah readers at Shaarey Tikvah, co-leads the “Dive Right In” podcast and attends Mini Mussar at Jewish Family Experience. After graduation, Hannah will also serve as a teacher in the Tikvah program at Camp Ramah Darom in Clayton, Ga.
Pulling from all of those experiences should prove helpful as USY transitions out of COVID-19 and implements its new leadership structure, she said.
“We’re going to serve as a visionary team to help make structural decisions for USY, work to strengthen chapter and regional relationships and make sure USY continues to impact teens for generations to come,” Hannah said. “It’s clear the structure of the board is going to look different from prior years, but no matter what, being an international leader takes creative thinking and dependability. I am looking forward to each step of that process.”