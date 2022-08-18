Beachwood City Council referred to public hearing the creation of a new zoning district and rezoning for the former DoubleTree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East so that My Place Group of Cleveland can build Park Place, a $125-million mixed-use development.

The new zoning district would be called an integrated, mixed-use, multi-family, residential, office, retail recreation district.

Council unanimously voted Aug. 16 to schedule the public hearing on the second reading of the ordinances.

“It should not be implied that council is going to create the requested zoning district or pass the applicants’ requests,” council president Alec Isaacson said at the meeting. “This is simply our opportunity to compress the time frame, so that if we do pass this ... the applicant doesn’t lose time as we move forward.”

The public hearings will take place Sept. 19.

Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site …