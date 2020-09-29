Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons, already facing council censure for an incident that took place in July, is now facing a criminal charge regarding that same incident.
Burkons is due to be arraigned Oct. 14 in Shaker Heights Municipal Court on a single count of interfering with the civil rights of another person.
He has hired Peter Pattakos, a Fairlawn civil rights litigator, to represent him in the case and referred comment to Pattakos when reached by the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 29.
Beachwood police filed the charge Sept. 25 through a special prosecutor following a criminal complaint filed by Alix Noureddine, the alleged victim. Noureddine is an assistant law director for the city of Cleveland Heights. He is on leave according to Tiffany Hill, assistant law director for the city, until the end of October. He had no comment on the case.
Pattakos forwarded to the CJN a letter he addressed to Beachwood Law Director Diane Calta, University Heights Prosecutor Stephanie Scalise, who is serving as special prosecutor for Beachwood in this case, and James Pasch, Beachwood City Council president.
The Beachwood law department recused itself from the case due to a conflict of interest, according to Beachwood prosecutor Nathalie Supler.
"The prosecutor is appointed to serve by the Beachwood City Council pursuant to the city charter," Supler wrote in her motion. "Based on this relationship, this motion is necessary to avoid any appearance of impropriety or a suggestion of conflicting interest."
Scalise "reviewed the matter for criminal charges to ensure the review process was fair and unbiased," Supler wrote in her motion.
Pattakos called the action "retaliatory."
“While the apparently retaliatory ‘censure’ that Council ambushed him with on Aug. 17 was troubling enough – particularly in the context of Burkons’ effective advocacy on behalf of Beachwood citizens concerned with police misconduct in the City – I was flabbergasted to learn this afternoon that the City has doubled down by filing criminal charges against Burkons for his allegedly having violated R.C. 2921.45, by allegedly having acted ‘under color of his office, employment, or authority,’ to ‘knowingly deprive or attempt to deprive’ Assistant Cleveland Heights Law Director Alix Noureddine of his First Amendment right to free speech,” Pattakos of Pattakos Law Firm, wrote in his Sept. 25 letter.
Burkons earned his censure because he retaliated against a Beachwood resident who asked for an update on a complaint they had lodged against a Beachwood off-duty police officer.
A statement from council emailed to the CJN after the Aug. 17 meeting said: “The evidence council reviewed showed Mr. Burkons first argued with the resident via email and then contacted senior leadership at the resident’s place of employment in order to exert pressure on the resident to be silent. The resident then reached out to other members of Beachwood City Council for assistance. On behalf of the entire council and mayor, (council president) James Pasch contacted the resident’s place of employment, apologized for Mr. Burkons’ behavior, and worked to mitigate the impact to the resident’s reputation.”
This is a developing story.