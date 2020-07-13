Police procedures and a look at Beachwood’s history of religious intolerance highlighted a July 8 online forum called Beachwood Online Town Hall for Racial Equity.
Initiated by Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, the interactive event was moderated by broadcast journalist Danielle Snipes, who works as a multimedia journalist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Snipes said the conversation would include “an open and honest discussion” about race.
Horwitz was recovering from surgery in the hospital and did not attend. Neither did Police Chief Gary Haba who is taking vacation prior to retiring July 17.
Joining Snipes were James Pasch, president of the Beachwood City Council, and Peter Smith, chairman of the city’s civil service commission.
Snipes called Beachwood a diverse community, citing statistics about the population’s racial makeup: 77.3% are white, she said, 13.7% are Black and 7.4% are Asian.
Subsequent to the slaying of George Floyd by a since-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer, she said, “People are awake, and they are listening.” She mentioned protests across the country, including Beachwood’s June 11 Rally for Racial Justice, which attracted about 1,000 people.
More than 90 people attended the online event.
Problems involving race, Smith said, “are undoubtedly centuries old and we’re not going to solve them in 90 minutes. However, I want to encourage us all to actively listen without assumptions regarding what we believe we do and do not know,” Smith said.
Smith spoke about his background.
“I’m a son of a peace officer, specifically a correction officer, and I served as a public servant myself,” he said. “Secondly, I’m obviously a person of African descent.”
He has lived in Beachwood more than a decade and is “an involved parent and an involved neighbor.”
In describing his role on the civil service commission, Smith said, “My vision is to be instrumental in making both fire and police department personnel more reflective of the community that they serve," adding that he was referring to race, ethnicity and gender.
Police Department Policies
Smith said that goal will be achieved through hiring diverse candidates.
All but five of Beachwood’s 46 police officers are white.
Smith said he debriefed with the mayor after attending his first set of police interviews, “and we did some re-engineering and the slate of candidates … became much more diverse.”
Pasch said Beachwood police’s use of force policy bars the using of choke holds. He said police are undergoing implicit bias training and that 60% of the department already has. He said he realizes that anti-racism training is different and “We will work on both fronts.”
Beachwood's past
Pasch offered a glimpse at key events involving discrimination and racism in Beachwood’s history.
“Tonight’s an important night because the nation is at an inflection point when it comes to conversations about race and equity and inclusion and Beachwood is no different,” Pasch said. “We are a microcosm of what we have seen across the country.”
Pasch spoke of the origins of white flight from Cleveland, pinpointing the end of World War II, when returning white GI’s were given low-cost federal loans to buy homes in the suburbs and Black GI’s were not.
He said in 1948, when what is now Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple bought 32 acres to build a synagogue, a public debate ensued in what was then the village of Beachwood.
“The sudden proposal of a large synagogue with 1,800 families sparked worries amongst the community that ‘the demographic change … would be detrimental to public safety, welfare and convenience of the village,’” Pasch said, quoting a statement made during a village meeting.
The village sued, Pasch said, “And residents woke up to a white supremacist newspaper called The Plain Truth in their mailbox with a message that said, ‘The battle is on. No longer should we sit idly by and watch our country be taken from us. Let not the Jew plan succeed.’”
Pasch said in 1954 the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of Fairmount Temple, “forever changing the future of our city. Then within the next 10 years, the city population jumped from about a thousand to over 6,000 and a bunch more Jewish institutions and synagogues moved into the city of Beachwood.”
Growing diversity
Pasch said Beachwood has become more diverse in recent decades.
“We need to embrace that change and that diversity,” he said, adding that since he moved to Beachwood in 2010 and began serving on city council in 2014, he heard such remarks as, “The city doesn’t look the same. Or, do we ID people who are on the basketball courts. Or, really, maybe we don’t need a new football field or new lights on the football field because we don’t know what that would do to property values.”
Pasch said it is important to look at the city’s past.
“We need to learn from those mistakes instead of repeating them,” he said.
Referring to the Rally for Racial Justice, he said the city needs to “use that rallying cry to create real, sustainable change.”
He said the July 8 event would be the first of a series.
A call to step aside
When a caller asked Pasch to consider resigning as council president – so June Taylor, the city’s first Black council member, could ascend to the presidency – he declined.
Taylor responded, “It is very important that we keep in mind that we speak about diversity not for diversity’s sake, not for window dressing, and not for putting a … person in a position simply because of their gender or because of their race … And I truly am one that believes in the competitive process and being able to compete.”
Taylor said she hopes her style is “respectful and thoughtful” and “complimentary” to the leadership of council.
“We have a duty to work together to work for the common good of the citizens,” she said. “And it’s not about us, it’s about the citizens.”
A closing thought
In closing remarks, Smith said racism can be difficult to address.
“What I think is tricky about what we’re attempting to do here in Beachwood is to address the things we don’t always see, the subtle things,” he said. “And so when we speak in terms of systemic racism and systemic bias, hiring practices and policies that don’t jump off the page necessarily, but do disenfranchise already marginalized groups.”