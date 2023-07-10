Two Beachwood Middle School English language arts teachers had the opportunity to travel to Poland from June 18 to June 26 with Classrooms Without Borders to learn about Jewish history and the Holocaust.
Now, eighth-grade teacher Carrie Shapiro and seventh- and eighth-grade honors teacher Kate Vitek plan to take what they learned and incorporate it into their eighth-grade Holocaust unit, which includes teaching Elie Wiesel’s Night.
“Since we had this shared experience, we’re going to be able to find ways to share our knowledge,” Shapiro told the Cleveland Jewish News June 26. “Only the thing is I teach grade-level students and she teaches honor students, so our big goal is how do we transfer this knowledge to students of all different skill sets.”
During one of the days, the group of about 70 people, 40 of which were educators, traveled with Holocaust survivor Howard Chandler as he took them from his hometown and along his journey to Auschwitz.
“We also connected with a lot of other educators, and we got so many different ideas about what we could do in the classroom, as well as had a lot of discussion about the best practices for teaching emotionally difficult topics,” she said.
To understand the full context and impact of the Holocaust, the trip not only focused on the facts of the Holocaust with visits to the Warsaw Ghetto and several concentration or extermination camps, but also the history of Jewish life prior to and after World War II.
“The story of the Jews is not just the story of the Holocaust, it’s the story of their whole life in Poland, all the way back to Medieval Europe,” Vitek told the CJN June 27. “So, we learned about how that’s important to give the kids that context.”
Following the war, many Jews hid their faith out of fear which has left a lasting impact on the once vibrant Jewish communities. Due to this, they said there is not a clear answer as to how many Jews there are in Poland. But during their visit to the two Jewish Community Centers, the teachers learned of the attempts to reconnect Jews to their roots.
“You can feel that there is something great missing in Poland,” said Shapiro, a resident of Orange and member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, explaining Classrooms Without Borders’ concept of the “presence of absence.”
At Treblinka death camp, which was destroyed by Nazis to erase all evidence of it, Shapiro described an eerie, heavy feeling as they learned of its history and saw large stones representing where the train would have came in and where the gas chamber and crematorium once sat. To honor the victims of the Holocaust, the two teachers collected 20 rocks from the Beachwood community to place at the memorial site.
The importance of remembering the victims of the Holocaust was also something they learned more about while traveling and listening to Chandler.
“People say all the time the phrase ‘never forget,’ Howard talked a lot more to us about what that really means,” Vitek said. “How do you not just not forget, (but) also how do you really keep alive the memory of what really happened for the sake of educating people and honoring the victims.”
When she visited the JCC, Vitek said she saw how they are putting action behind the phrase “never forget” through their efforts to support Ukrainian refugees from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Taking away from this, she said she wants to be able to teach her students not only to remember the facts of what happened, but what they can do now to commemorate and take action.
“(The JCC) see it as they want to do for the Ukrainian people what not nearly enough people did for the Jewish people during the Holocaust,” Vitek said. “So, it’s another way that modern day living the phrase ‘never forget.’ Don’t just think about it, what do you do about it?”