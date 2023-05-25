Two Beachwood Middle School English language arts teachers are collecting stones from the community ahead of their visit to the Treblinka Memorial Site as part of a June 18 to June 26 visit to Poland through Classrooms Without Borders.
Carrie Shapiro and Kate Vitek are collecting the stones from community members who want to honor those commemorated at the Treblinka site. The Treblinka grounds include 216 stones displaying the names of the cities and towns from which Jews were transported to Treblinka.
Those wanting to participate should complete the form at bit.ly/3pSY0iM. Stones should be brought to Beachwood Middle School before June 2, where a collection box is located inside the front office. Shapiro and Vitek can only transport one stone per family.