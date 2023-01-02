Beachwood High School junior Dalya Berezovsky knows firsthand what it is like to be a little kid in the hospital, so in 2008, her family started Sweet Dreams for Kids to give families a little piece of home during difficult times.
Sweet Dreams for Kids is a nonprofit started by her mother, Wendy Berezovsky, that has donated over 30,000 new pajamas to children and their siblings in hospitals around the world. It began in Minneapolis and the family brought it to Cleveland when they moved to Beachwood three years ago. Most recently, Dalya, 17, helped organize the second pajama drive through Beachwood City Schools and collected over 100 pairs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 22.
“I don’t remember anything,” Dalya told the Cleveland Jewish News of her battle with cancer that required many hospital stays. “But I know it’s not fun to be in the hospital and I know what it’s like to go through cancer. So, we just wanted to give back to others.”
While she was too young to remember the details, her mother still recalls seeing her youngest daughter in the hospital pajamas.
“I did not like seeing her in hospital pajamas,” Wendy Berezovsky told the CJN. “So, I knew that I wanted to do something to give back to other families, so they didn’t feel so alone and (to) give a little piece of home.”
Dalya said she was 3 years old when the family nonprofit began, but ever since she was able to do so, she has helped in any way she can. Her older brother and sister, Reuven and Eliana, have also been a big help to the nonprofit. Reuven Berezovsky attends yeshiva in Lakewood, N.J., and Eliana Berezovsky is a seminarian in Israel now.
Wendy Berezovsky’s mom, and Dalya’s “Bawbee,” has also been a big help and support, even from back home in Minnesota. Dalya and Bawbee video chat and talk every single day.
“Being an Orthodox Jewish family, we know the importance of giving back to others. We wanted to show other people how important chesed is. Doing as many mitzvahs as we can is a huge part of our life,” Wendy Berezovsky said. “... And how important it is to show love and care for other people is what I definitely teach my kids.”
The Berezovskys are members of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. On top of her role as a stay-at-home mom and founder of Sweet Dreams for Kids, Wendy Berezovsky also runs the BetterTogether program at Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
Dalya also volunteers at Friendship Circle where she is involved with Teen Scene, BetterTogether, camps and Friends @ Home programs. She is also involved with Cleveland Yachad and on the board of GO B’Yachad.
“I just like to make others happy and smile,” Dalya said, that’s her favorite part of working with Sweet Dreams for Kids.
“Dalya is my inspiration every single day,” Wendy Berezovsky said. “I feel so blessed to be a mom to Dalya and her brother and sister.”