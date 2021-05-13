Beachwood teens studying in Israel rushed to safe area

Hannah Plotkin could have sworn she heard clashing and sirens outside of her classroom in Jerusalem around 6 p.m. May 10.
She, like her fellow Tichon Ramah Yerushalaylim program participants and madrichim, had previously gotten a text alert sent to their cellphones that there could potentially be rocket fire heading all over Israel by Hamas, but Hannah and her peers were told it was safe to continue in their Israel core course class.
“We were told just to be worried, be cautious, so I thought, ‘It’s just an ambulance or a police car,’” Hannah, a 16-year-old sophomore at Beachwood High School, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 11. She’s been studying in Israel for five weeks through the Tichon Ramah Yerushalaylim or TRY program.
“‘It’s probably no big deal.’ Literally 30 seconds later, a teacher comes running in, saying ‘TRY, TRY, we need to go.’ I didn’t even have time to grab my things, and we just bolted to our safe area.”
While sitting in her school’s safe area – a hallway surrounded by cement – Hannah realized the ruckus she had heard outside was not from the daily occurrences of living in bustling Jerusalem.
The students and program staff remained in hiding for a few minutes and then were cleared to be able to leave.
“It was really scary not really knowing what was happening,” Hannah said. “We were told we were in a safe area, but then all of a sudden, our world flipped upside down and we were catapulted into this. The violence became real and personal and it was right in front of us. I hadn’t realized that this could happen so quickly, that I could be sitting in Israel core course class, and then the next second, literally be experiencing what Israelis have experienced for years all across southern Israel, especially surrounding Gaza.”
What Hannah had unknowingly witnessed were rockets unleashed upon Jerusalem by Hamas that had hit into the Judean Hills. Israel has since defended herself, and the two have entered what could be a new Israel-Hamas war.
Hannah said she and her 40 peers from TRY had been instructed not to panic if something similar to the airstrikes were to happen. Upon arrival in Jerusalem, they were taught to always be aware of their surroundings and guided on how to protect themselves.
It was thanks to this training and the knowledge that her program leaders would do everything they could to keep the students safe that alleviated a large portion of Hannah’s concern.
“I wasn’t super panicked; obviously it was scary in the moment,” Hannah told the CJN. “I think the fear of the unknown was scarier than the rockets, potentially. Just knowing that we were all with each other at the time was really reassuring.”
Fellow Beachwood High School sophomore Talya Berger is also part of the TRY program with Hannah, and the moment the airstrikes hit was a first-time, jarring experience for her.
“Being from America, we don’t deal with scary things like this,” said Talya, 16, told the CJN. “We deal with shootings and things like that a lot, but rockets being shot toward us is something completely different. It was scary, but we were all together and that made it easier.”
Talya and Hannah both noted that their peers reacted on a spectrum, where some were riddled with anxiety attacks, others made bomb jokes. They both made sure to comfort those who were shell shocked, and the TRY program conducted conversations and safety briefings to make sure the students were OK and prepared.
Hannah noted all of the madrichim, or program guides, had either served in the Israel Defense Forces or received training on how to proceed if international tensions were to result in violence.
“I’ve been pretty calm over this whole time,” Talya said. “I definitely would not say that I’m nervous or scared because I have full faith in the program that I’m on. They are in constant communication with safety patrol at all times on where we can go, what we should be doing.”
The ongoing rocket attacks have altered the TRY students’ daily lives in Jerusalem. Maintaining caution and safety have entered the absolute forefront of the minds of the program’s leaders, which had already topped the program’s list, said the girls, who are both members of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
The students have been forced to stick with a counselor during outdoor trips, like to the grocery store or pharmacy. On May 11, the participants went on a hike in another part of Jerusalem instead of visiting the Green Line area.
While the airstrikes have changed how the TRY participants go about their days, they remain hopeful and confident in their safety.
Talya recalled a speech made by the program’s director and head of school, Jonathan Madoff, following May 10th’s airstrikes that inspired her and other students.
“He said, ‘We are Americans living in an Israeli society,’” Talya said. “‘But because of that, we are going to act like Israelis act. Just because something scary happens, we aren’t going to let it derail our path and we are going to keep learning the way we’re learning ...’ People are definitely scared and nervous because of it, but they also know that Ramah has our best interests at heart.”
Hannah noted that while the ongoing airstrikes are frightening, she remains optimistic.
“We’ve definitely been encouraged just to treat this as any other day, but just to always be aware of our surroundings. We’re definitely pivoting the program a little bit, but I think it’s all for the good and we’re just going to make sure that we’re sort of moving forward in a positive direction, obviously taking time to reflect but in a way that’s age appropriate for us.”