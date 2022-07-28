In 1982, Jill Koslen-Freireich became founder and director of Beachwood Community Theater, where she has been a “theater mom” to hundreds of students.
Now celebrating her 40th and final summer with the city’s theater camp, family, friends and community members gathered on the evening of July 27 in the Beachwood Middle School auditorium, where master students performed, “Let’s All Cheers To Jill’s 40 Years,” their end-of-summer show paying homage to Koslen-Freireich’s career.
“We always do a master show every year,” said Jessie Pollak, director of the show and former assistant and student of Koslen-Freireich for 18 years. “I knew this year was Jill’s last year with the city of Beachwood, and we wanted to figure out a way to give the master students their last year, but also combine it with something for Jill because we really wanted to celebrate Jill.”
The rising high school students spent six weeks rehearsing, choosing every song, selecting what they wanted to be a part of the show and determining how it would come across to the audience. Special guests from previous shows took the stage, performing with the students and sharing the stories of Koslen-Freireich’s impact.
“My family is everything, my wife is everything, my two girls are everything,” said Pete Conces, former Beachwood recreation director and master of ceremonies for the night, as he told the story of being dragged into the theater world by Koslen-Freireich and how it led him to meet his wife. “My whole world was created because of the theater experience, and I cannot thank her enough.”
Koslen-Freireich also found love in the theater. Her husband of 16 years, Jim Freireich, came on set as a volunteer while she was directing “Cinderella” in 1998. She also found family in the people of Beachwood Community Theater and a home, she said.
“I have had a dream job for 40 years,” Koslen-Freireich told the CJN. “Literally, I got to create happily ever-afters on and off the stage. So many people have been brought together through this community theater, so many marriages and friendships, and parents have returned with their own children to perform together on stage.”
After the show, everyone in attendance from the community theater took the stage. Beachwood City Council members June Taylor and Joshua Mintz joined, presenting Koslen-Freireich with an award.
“On behalf of the city of Beachwood, we are presenting to Jill an appreciation of 40 years of dedicated service at Beachwood Community Theater, but also to all of you and the families here as well,” Taylor said.
Taylor recounted the influx of messages received on behalf of Koslen-Freireich after she was terminated by Derek Schroeder, Beachwood’s community services director, with the blessing of Mayor Justin Berns in April and the theater program was put on a one-year hiatus. The camp and Koslen-Freireich were reinstated in May, avoiding the hiatus.
This is what Beachwood’s children need, and it is believed the resources are there for the city’s theater program, Taylor said.
“You are part of the reason that Beachwood is what it is,” Mintz told Koslen-Freireich.
Koslen-Freireich said she isn’t ready to announce her “second act,” but she is not hanging up her jazz hands or putting away her top hat.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.