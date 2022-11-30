The Beachwood City School District plans to construct two new elementary schools at Bryden Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School, along with updates to the Fairmount preschool building at a projected cost of $64.9 million.
Residents will be asked to vote on funding for it in a May 2023 levy.
The school board decided on a master plan at a Nov. 28 study session. It entails building a new school at Bryden at 25501 Bryden Road for kindergarten through second grade and a new school at Hilltop at 24524 Hilltop Drive for grades three to five.
The plan preserves the district’s tradition of smaller schools in parklike settings within residential neighborhoods and retains the current grade configurations and traffic flows, according to a news release. The anticipated completion is August 2026 for the 62,500 square-foot Bryden school and June 2028 for the 66,300 square-foot Hilltop school.
The two schools will provide more space to accommodate the district’s growing elementary programming and enrollment, enhanced accessibility and security, new technology and playgrounds, and more engaging and collaborative environments, the release stated.
At the study session, board members deliberated the pros and cons of two options recommended by the design team from ThenDesign Architecture and Project Management Consultants in Willoughby.
Ultimately, board members agreed that constructing two new elementary schools at their current locations best reflects community input gathered from hundreds of residents and stakeholders throughout the master planning process.
The board rejected an option that would have transformed Fairmount school into a Pre-K-2 school, built a new Bryden for grades three to five and redeveloped the Hilltop site into a park at a total cost of $58.4 million.
“Our purpose is to be very open-minded to what stakeholders and the community are thinking,” board president Megan Walsh said in the release. “Our community wants our buildings to reflect the quality of the education our students are receiving.”
The board is expected to vote Dec. 12 on two resolutions: to approve the master plan and to begin the process of placing a bond levy on the May 2023 ballot. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Beachwood Board of Education at 24601 Fairmount Blvd.