Beachwood City Council is set to approve hiring of Matthew A. Kurz as assistant city law director / associate council at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Kurz will be paid $77,500, according to Lynn B. Johnson, communications coordinator for the city of Beachwood.
He was one of 51 applicants for the post.
The position was posted on the city website and also in “a variety of places,” Johnson wrote, including the Ohio State Bar Association, Cleveland Metro Bar Association, Ohio Municipal League, Cleveland Marshall, Case Western, and University of Akron job portals.
Kurz is an associate at Synenberg & Associates of Cleveland, of which Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg is the other associate at the law firm headed by his father, Roger Synenberg.
According to Kurz’s biography on the firm’s website, his practice areas include criminal defense and civil litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for several years as an investigator and also spent time as a law clerk at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
He earned his Juris Doctorate from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2018. He graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He volunteers as an assistant varsity baseball coach at Midview High School in Grafton and as an assistant baseball coach for Force Sports.
The job posting reads that the individual will report “directly to the director of law” and “may perform criminal prosecution work, conduct legal research, handle appeals and occasionally appear in court to dispose of cases. Individual will also need to have experience answering Public Records Requests. Individual will also provide civil legal counsel to city council, mayor and department directors as well as prepare legal documents and represent the city in legal proceedings. ... Compensation range is $77,000.54 to $94,967.35.”
Eric Synenberg, who was the top vote getter in the Nov. 2 election for Beachwood City Council, was the contact point for the position as the chair of the legal and personnel committee. He also headed a hiring committee consisting of James Pasch, council president, Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, Beachwood Human Resources Administrator Dana Canzone and Nathalie Supler, assistant law director and city prosecutor.
Hastings recommended the hiring of a third lawyer to the law department.
Synenberg said Kurz has worked in his firm since 2018 and that he saw no conflict of interest in taking part in the hiring process.
“I did not promote or push Matt whatsoever,” Synenberg said. “I just let the process play out.”
He said the committee initially chose a candidate who declined the position because she did not want to work full time for the city.
“After that first person declined, he was the choice to be the assistant law director,” said Synenberg, adding, “There’s no conflict because I have no ... relationship with Matt. He’s just somebody that I worked with the past couple of years.”
Synenberg said he will probably not take part in the vote to approve Kurz, though, “just to avoid any appearance of conflict.”