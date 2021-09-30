The city of Beachwood has the distinction of being the first city to leave the Northern Ohio Risk Management Association insurance pool in the 34-year history of the pool after NORMA’s legal adviser said Beachwood has “serious internal and legal problems.”
Michael Cicero, legal adviser to NORMA, said he was concerned about the potential for additional lawsuits filed against Beachwood.
While the decision to leave was not entirely by Beachwood’s choice, the city will save $66,520 on premiums in the coming year under its policy with USI Insurance Services, through the Public Entities Pool of Ohio. The NORMA insurance policy, which expired Sept. 30, cost $328,270. The new annual policy, which takes effect Oct. 1, will instead cost the city $261,750.
Beachwood's exit
Beachwood notified NORMA of its intention to leave the NORMA pool following a Beachwood City Council vote March 15.
As a result, at the March NORMA meeting, Larry Heiser, Beachwood’s finance director, resigned from his position on NORMA’s board. At that quarterly meeting, NORMA agreed to notify Beachwood that it had until June 1 to rescind its withdrawal. There was no further communication, Heiser said.
Then, at the June 24 meeting, despite missing the deadline, Heiser told NORMA that Beachwood was completing its renewal information for NORMA. Heiser added that he was presenting information from other insurance brokers to Beachwood City Council for consideration. Heiser then left the meeting.
“I excluded myself and left the meeting as the next topic was Beachwood,” Heiser told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Sept. 29 email.
At the June 24 NORMA meeting, Cicero told NORMA directors that Beachwood has “serious internal and legal problems,” according to the minutes obtained by the Cleveland Jewish News.
“(Cicero) gave examples of their discord and dysfunction,” the minutes read. “They face numerous legal issues and have had five law directors in six years. He urged the group to consider all this when deciding whether to stand by the June 1, 2021, rescission deadline. Beachwood’s risks are not going to go down any time soon.”
Tom Wichert, CEO and principal of Wichert Insurance of Cuyahoga Falls, NORMA’s insurance agent, agreed.
“(Wichert) said the NORMA bylaws are written to maintain stability, and Beachwood’s actions go against this,” according to the minutes.
After Cicero laid out options for how to proceed, NORMA’s president Jeff Knoblauch “then asked if any of the trustees had any interest in allowing Beachwood back into NORMA; all trustees said no.”
Wichert told the group it could adjust to Beachwood’s withdrawal and that “none of the members will see much of an adverse effect,” the minutes state.
Heiser said he received the June 24 NORMA meeting minutes Aug. 2 from Knoblauch.
Threat of lawsuits
While Beachwood is facing a lawsuit from a fired police officer and has settled claims from two female employees alleging inappropriate conduct on the part of Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Cicero told the CJN his concerns stemmed from multiple legal actions threatened by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons, who was the target of a criminal investigation and charged with a misdemeanor. That charge was eventually dropped.
“It is readily apparent that there is imminent litigation that has been threatened by Councilman Burkons against potentially other council members, the former law director, potentially the mayor,” Cicero, who is a partner at Nicola Gudbranson & Cooper LLC of Cleveland, told the CJN Sept. 28. “He had made noise about suing another NORMA member, Ms. (Stephanie) Scalise, who was the special prosecutor that was appointed in that one matter, and that the litigation wasn’t going to stop.”
Scalise is the University Heights city prosecutor and assistant law director. She acted as special prosecutor in the criminal case against Burkons.
“I am not going to comment on any potential litigation, but I am not surprised they realize that the city may face real liability for the way they handled things,” Burkons wrote in a Sept. 28 email to the CJN. “However, getting kicked out of NORMA turned out to be a good thing as the city is saving around $60,000 a year by moving our insurance to PEP.”
Moving forward
At its Sept. 20 meeting, Beachwood City Council voted to authorize the mayor to enter in an agreement with PEP and authorized payment for liability insurance from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, with USI Insurance Services.
Beachwood Law Director L. Stewart Hastings Jr. read the 400-plus page policy.
“There are differences,” Hastings told city council Sept. 20, adding no two insurance policies are identical. “This is comparable insurance for the big important issues.”
Councilman Alec Isaacson made a motion to add increased coverage for employee benefits liability, pesticide and herbicide liability, flood and earthquake. Councilman Justin Berns seconded the motion.
Those present voted unanimously on the amendment, bringing the cost of the premium from $248,008 to $261,750.
A lack of comparison
At the Beachwood City Council’s finance and insurance committee meeting Sept. 13, Robert Beglin, vice president of public entity practice at USI, presented the policy.
Council President James Pasch said he was concerned that the council saw only one quote from an insurance company.
Heiser said he had also sought a quote from Travelers Insurance through The Fedeli Group of Independence.
“I don’t have a base of comparison, and now we’re up against it,” Pasch said at the Sept. 13 meeting. “So if Fedeli doesn’t come in, no one else comes in, you know, obviously everyone in this room is going to vote for the PEP plan. I’m just worried that I’m not comparing it to anything.”
Burkons said he would also “like to see a lot more players in the space.”
Berns, who is challenging Horwitz for mayor in the Nov. 2 general election, echoed Pasch and Burkons’ sentiment at the Sept. 20 council meeting.
“We had a citizens finance advisory committee meeting back in mid-March and we just got this last week, which is troubling,” Berns said. “And we only got one proposal unfortunately. … I wish we had another option. This might be the best at the end of the day, but we won’t ever know. And I guess I don’t know how much incentive there’s going to be for Travelers if we’re going to approve this tonight.”
Heiser said council still had time to take Travelers if the quote was received prior to Oct. 1 and if it were a better policy.
“I get it,” Berns said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place.”
The vote was 6-0 to adopt the USI policy. Councilwoman June Taylor was absent.
In his email to the CJN, Heiser explained his process in soliciting insurance quotes. He said he approached PEP in 2020 and restarted the process in June 2021 by sending data to PEP to get a quote. He also approached the Fedeli Group on July 2 and said he had sent most of the information by the end of July.
In his Sept. 29 email, he said he had received questions from Travelers Sept. 28, but not a quote.
Heiser appraised the insurance switch to USI in a positive light.
“My opinion is that we will receive better coverage with higher limits and a lower price – a true economy of scale,” he wrote.