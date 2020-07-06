Beachwood City Council plans to vote on the mandatory use of face masks in indoor public locations during its city council meeting at 7 p.m. July 6.
Council president James Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News he strongly supported the measure.
Pasch said the resolution would cover patrons at restaurants when they aren’t at their tables and in public areas of offices.
“So, it requires the use of facial coverings,” Pasch said. “It has my full support obviously.”
Pasch said the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates the mandate.
“Science shows that a simple face mask helps blunt the spread of the virus,” he said. “It’s incumbent on all of us not just to look after our ourselves but also our neighbors, our friends and our entire community. If we all wear masks, we will be safer. And we must do our small part to save lives.”
The meeting will be held by video conference via Zoom and live streamed at beachwoodohio.com. It can be watched on Spectrum Channel 1020 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.