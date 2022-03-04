The Beachwood High Schools boys' track team was granted an injunction March 4 to compete in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State High School Meet March 5. The case was heard by Judge Ken Callahan.
"We are incredibly thankful that Judge Callahan saw through the distractions and did the right thing in supporting our athletes," Superintendent Robert P. Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News. "They deserved to compete tomorrow."
In a tweet from Beachwood schools, the district wrote, "Thank you to everyone who advocated for us!!"
For almost 20 years, Beachwood High School varsity track coach Willie Smith had been registering and coaching his teams at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State High School Meet. But that won’t be the case for this year’s meet, slated for March 4 and March 5 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva.
According to a March 3 statement by the OATCCC, Beachwood athletes won’t be competing at the 2022 competition as a result of Smith “failing to enter the team by the registration window deadline,” which the statement said was Feb. 25.
“With the popularity of indoor track and field in our state, these procedures and deadlines must be followed in order to provide a high quality and organized event,” the statement read. “The deadlines which include registration deadlines change from year to year in order to serve the needs and purposes of that year’s Indoor State Championship. There is no set date or day for these deadlines to occur. The responsibility to know the deadlines falls on the coach of each team.”
The statement noted that 326 coaches across the state registered in time. In January, the OATCCC said a deadline for registration was posted on their website, oatccc.com, as well as sending emails to all member coaches about where to find information about upcoming association-affiliated events. It also noted that Smith attended a Jan. 27 OATCCC track and field clinic, where coaches received informational packets about the upcoming meet and its deadline.
In total, the OATCCC claimed that 11 emails were sent to member coaches since Jan. 3, with three emails sent the week of the registration deadline. The OATCCC claims that in addition to Smith receiving the 11 emails, Beachwood High School assistant track and field coach Olivia Mayfield received the emails sent by the OATCCC and confirmed she opened them all, in addition to an email sent Feb. 25 reminding coaches of the deadline later that day.
But according to Ryan Peters, director of athletics at Beachwood City Schools, Smith never received any emails.
“There have been a lot of claims that our coach received numerous emails about changes in the deadline,” Peters told the Cleveland Jewish News March 4. “He’s been doing this for 20 years and the deadline has always been the Monday before (the competition). It’s an absolute shame that they couldn’t make an exception for someone who has done this for so long and has had great success.”
Robert P. Hardis, superintendent of Beachwood City Schools, told the CJN that the fact that Smith missed the deadline is undisputed. What is bothersome is that the OATCCC was unwilling to budge on their decision to not let the Beachwood students compete, he said.
“When our coach spoke to them Feb. 28, without denying that we missed the deadline to register, no harm would’ve been done to anyone if they allowed us to verify the athletes and make the registration payment,” Hardis said. “If there had been a fine or fee, we would’ve accepted that. Our goal in this was to allow our 30 athletes to qualify for the meet to compete. And they’ve been so inflexible about it. They’re paying more attention to punishing our coach for registering late instead of putting that energy into helping those students find a way to compete.”
Peters also said he was bothered by the harm this would do to the student-athletes.
“We have adults running an association that isn’t looking at the best interests of those kids and they’re hurting them,” he said. “All of our kids are special, but this is a group that is so dedicated to their sport. They’re the types of kids that even if it is a snow day, they’re out there plowing away and running.”
The OATCCC also said in the statement that Smith called Feb. 27 asking for an exception to the rule, admitting he missed the deadline and “promised not to tell if anyone at the OATCCC would let his team in after the deadline so it would not appear that OATCCC offered him any favors.”
The statement also said that Smith suggested they at least let his boys’ track team compete and not the girls’ team.
Peters said the offer to take the boys’ team over the girls' team was taken out of context.
“They’re trying to cast stones on my coach and that is total baloney,” he said. “If anyone knows coach Smith, he loves those kids. There are several things here that are extremely frustrating.”
Smith and his team have also gotten support from local and state legislators, with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns and State Rep. Kent Smith, D-Euclid both releasing statements March 3 in support of the Beachwood High School track and field teams. Both statements address the OATCCC’s vice president Andrew Cox directly.
“I must ask that you reconsider their disqualification in the Indoor State Track Championship this weekend,” Rep. Kent Smith wrote. “Their omission from the competition due to an administrative error which was committed without malice or disrespect is not, in my view, a sufficient justification to deny their participation. In short, a clerical error should not stand in the way of these athletes’ ability to compete.”
Berns also asked the OATCCC to reconsider their decision.
“Your decision punishes (the students) for a mistake that was beyond their ability to impact the situation. They are pawns caught between the OATCCC and their coach, and the collateral damage to their potential futures, their already imperiled mental health and the subtraction of their ability to bring pride and honor to their school and larger community will exact a painful toll.”
Peters expressed gratitude for the statewide and community support.
“Going through this entire week, the support from our city and state officials and our community, from our teachers and staff and superintendent, they have been so unbelievable about supporting our kids,” he said. “My thank yous go out to them.”
But according to Hardis, it doesn’t end here. As of March 4, the district isn’t giving up hope. Several attorneys, including city councilman Eric Synenberg of Synenberg & Associates in Cleveland, Mark Bennett of Bennett Legal in Parma and attorney Dean DePeiro of Parma, are working on filing a claim for a temporary injunction order on behalf of the coach and students in “the hopes that a court will step in and force the OATCCC to allow them to compete and document their times until this is fully vetted from a legal perspective.”
As of 3:55 p.m. March 4, the order was filed with the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas. Beachwood Schools leadership, along with the student-atheletes, traveled to the court and are waiting to be heard by Judge Ken Callahan.
“YThe feeling is there should be some sort of due process for these students and none has been offered,” Hardis said. “Maybe our last-ditch hope is that some sort of legal action will help the kids run tomorrow.”
This is a developing story.