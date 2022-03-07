The Beachwood High School boys indoor track and field team placed seventh and the girls finished 21st March 5 at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State High School Meet at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, according to final results posted on the Beachwood Bison Athletics Facebook page.
The teams almost weren’t going to compete due to late registration by Beachwood High School varsity track coach Willie Smith and the OATCCC’s decision to prevent them from competing because of the missed deadline. The deadline to register was Feb. 25.
“It’s incredible what our community can do when everyone sticks together and fights for what is right for everyone involved,” Smith told the Cleveland Jewish News March 7. “It was great for the athletes that were put into a position where, at first, weren’t going to be allowed to compete. But, the community came together. It was an incredible display of unity.”
The OATCC decided the deadline couldn’t be extended for the Beachwood athletes due to the “popularity of indoor track and field in our state” and that the procedures and deadlines “must be followed in order to provide a high quality and organized event,” according to its March 3 statement.
The OATCCC went on to claim that, in total, 11 emails were sent to member schools and that Beachwood High School’s track and field department, specifically Smith and his assistant coach Olivia Mayfield, received them all and still failed to register on time.
Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters and Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis and Smith all told the CJN that there is no record anyone received those emails.
Not disputing the fact their registration was late, but that 30 qualifying athletes were now going to suffer due to the oversight, Beachwood City Schools, the coaches and student-athletes traveled to the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas March 4 and were granted a temporary injunction by Judge Ken Callahan, allowing them to compete.
“We are incredibly thankful that Judge Callahan saw through the distractions and did the right thing in supporting our athletes,” Hardis told the CJN March 4 after the court hearing. “They deserved to compete tomorrow.”
Their legal team was led by Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg of Synenberg & Associates in Cleveland, along with attorneys Dean DePiero and Michael Bennett. Other local and statewide support came from the city’s board of education, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Sen. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, State Rep. Kent Smith, D-Euclid, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, city council members June Taylor and Alec Isaacson, former Beachwood City Schools board member Maria Bennett and SPIRE Institute COO Jeff Orloff.
“I cried tears throughout the week,” Smith said. “We didn’t have practice on Friday so our team went to the courthouse and sat in the courtroom as the judge heard our case. The legal team, administration and city hall came together and presented a fantastic case. When Saturday came around, I was crying tears of joy. Same tears, just different reason.”
As for the results, while the teams didn’t place first in any of their competitions, Smith said that he’s still very proud of his student-athletes regarding what they accomplished throughout the week’s ups and downs.
“It took a toll on all of us,” he said. “We tried to stay as positive as we could as the days went by and we got closer to the meet. It took an emotional tool. But, I’m so proud. We’re all winners in the sense that we hoped to compete and they did. That’s the most important thing. Not placing is not as important as the effort they made.”
Smith said there are no “sour grapes” between the teams and OATCCC.
“We got our opportunity, that’s all we wanted,” he said. “It would’ve been a storybook ending to win, but we won in other ways. We set an example for other communities through the display of support we got. When a community comes together, anything is possible. We’re really thankful for the outpouring of love and support we received.”