Beachwood held its second virtual town-hall meeting April 23 featuring three keynote presenters to inform and update the community about how the city could receive relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, an end to essential and non-essential businesses May 1 and a depletion of funds in loan programs.
The keynote presenters were: Michelle Gillcrist, Northern Ohio regional director for the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Raymond Graves, lender relations specialist with the Small Business Administration, Cleveland district office; and Tom Fraser, CEO of First Mutual Holding Co.
Gillcrist spoke about the CARES Act, the federal stimulus relief program in its third phase, and how Beachwood could see money trickle down from it.
She explained how phase three will allocate $4.5 billion to Ohio, and $2 billion of that will go to local governments where the population is greater than 500,000. Columbus and Cuyahoga, Summit, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery counties will receive funds from the U.S. Treasury.
Using recent census data and formulas, Gillcrist said $750 million to $800 million will be directly allocated to those jurisdictions.
“That remaining portion of that local 45%, which is $1.2 billion, would go to the state of Ohio for dispersement,” Gillcrist said. “We’re seeing how to get funds to local communities, such as Beachwood.
“If the state were to give money to Beachwood, we’re still trying to determine if we can just give that money directly to you or if it has to be done in a different way, but you cannot use that money to backfill lost revenue as a result of the coronavirus. It has to be used for expenses that are related to coronavirus itself.”
Gillcrist also said that depending on whether Beachwood is considered a local government taxing district, residents will receive dividend checks in the mail from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The dividend is approximately 100% of the premiums residents paid in the 2018 policy year, Gillcrist said.
She said on April 27, community members will have a better understanding regarding what businesses will be able to open and the various guidelines and policies they will have to follow when re-opening.
“There’s not going to be anything regarded as an essential and non-essential business,” she said. “This will be in columns and phases, and you will be able to find yourself in that column and it will give all of the guidance for you.”
Graves and Fraser provided information and updates regarding monetary assistance, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, SBA Debt Relief program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Graves informed those in the meeting that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program are currently out of funding.
He provided the community with another option instead or if they would rather find a bank to wait in line.
“SBA isn’t keeping a queue, if there’s any queue being kept, it would be at the lending institutions if they’re doing that,” Graves said. “As far as information on how to apply, your local small business development center could be helpful.
"You certainly should be getting in touch with your favorite lender and getting their application process, getting application materials request for PPP so that you can get your documents out if they’re accepting them. The SBA Debt Relief is still up.”
Fraser announced the House of Representatives is voting on a measure to add additional funds to the various loans to help small businesses.
“The House is taking a measure right now both for the additional $10 billion for EIDL and then another $50 billion or so for agriculture and others who might have been affected,” Fraser said. “As far as PPP goes, approximately another $310 billion in addition to $349 billion that was originally allocated.
"It may not feel great going through this process as a small business and certainly as a bank, but I also know that if you’re waiting to get your funding, there’s not enough time in the world to get it to you.”
Both Graves and Fraser told the community to work with their banks or lenders to make sure their loans and applications have been done correctly.