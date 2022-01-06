In her position as a Yoetzet Halacha, Adina Blaustein is fulfilling a function for observant women who may have sensitive and private questions they’d prefer to ask a woman.
Blaustein, who has studied both women’s health and Jewish law, helps Orthodox women navigate the waters of the mikvah – figuratively – and answer associated questions regarding family purity.
As the first person to function in this role in a synagogue setting in Ohio, she will advise any woman wishing to reach out to her with questions, regardless of synagogue affiliation or where they live, Blaustein told the Cleveland Jewish News. At Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, she answers questions that may come up around the use of birth control and fertility treatments as well as those that are more mundane – for example, questions from someone who is looking to become more observant.
Blaustein said she sees her role as helping couples lead an observant life – in much the same way they might consult with a rabbi about kashrut.
“Couples are very proud of these observances and find it very meaningful and want to continue it,” Blaustein, 36, said of the laws around family purity. “The Yoetzet Halacha role is really to enable them to continue doing that in a sensitive way because they’re able to bring questions that are sensitive in nature – because it deals with marriage, because it deals with sexuality – to somebody who has not just the extensive training in halachah, but also in some other overlapping components.”
The role could be seen as expanding and modernizing the function traditionally fulfilled by the wife of a rabbi, or Rebbetzin, in the Orthodox community.
In addition, at her synagogue, Blaustein has a programmatic role, bringing in speakers on topics relating to Judaism and the family.
Tamar Poupko Smith, a Green Road Synagogue member who serves on the advisory committee, which assists Blaustein with programming, said members of the synagogue are thrilled Blaustein is in the role, which she has assumed for about a year.
“Many communities around the country and in Israel have this important resource and we can now count our Cleveland community among them,” Poupko Smith wrote the CJN in an email. “There are many halachic issues that touch on family life, and it is important that women in our community can turn to Adina for her expertise. This has provided a wonderful and comfortable space for women to discuss matters with a female halachic expert. In addition to being available to answer questions and provide guidance, Adina regularly offers learning opportunities; her enthusiasm and passion is contagious. She also serves as an incredible role model to our young women.”
Friends recommended Blaustein apply for the training at Nishmat based in Jerusalem, under the auspices of The Jeanie Schottenstein Center for Advanced Torah Study for Women. Schottenstein graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and resides in Central Ohio, where she and her family are leaders in the Jewish community locally and beyond.
With the blessing and recommendation of Green Road Synagogue Rabbi Benjamin Blau, Blaustein underwent the two-year training, which included more than 1,000 hours of traditional Talmud and text study in Hebrew and Aramaic pertaining to family purity. It also included lectures on women’s medical and psychosocial health as well as pastoral training.
Most of the courses were taught remotely with four intensives taking place in person for the pastoral training. She did independent study and had study partners to explore the Talmud’s tractate on Niddah and the Shulchan Aruch, as well modern responses.
Atara Eis, who directs Nishmat’s Miriam Glaubach Center, which has trained Yoetzot Halacha outside of Israel since 2011, said Blaustein was in the pilot distance learning program, and that her deep interest in the subject matter and care for women enhanced the cohort.
“A student like Adina made it all worth it,” said Eis, who is based in Israel.
Blaustein called the course of study at Nishmat “life changing,” and said there were “grueling tests” throughout.
“This is not for someone who’s interested in just studying for study’s sake,” she said. “This really is a program geared for people who want to serve in this role. … The cohort, the training, the supervising rabbis, the mentors, were really all just amazing and wonderful.”
There are more than 160 Yoetzot Halacha worldwide and 31 in the United States. Two women have completed the training in Cleveland – Dr. Debra Rosenbaum and Dr. Hannah Spellman, both pediatric residents at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children Hospital. There is also a student in Columbus who is set to finish in the summer of 2022.
Blaustein has an office at Green Road Synagogue for consultation. She said she typically is asked questions from about three people a week and consults regularly with Blau about questions she is asked.
Blau, who serves on the rabbinic board of Nishmat, said he was eager for Blaustein to complete her studies and felt “she was the right person for it.”
“Anything that increases adherence to this area of Jewish law is really beneficial,” Blau told the CJN. “I think on many, many fronts it’s a wonderful development.”
Blau said he was also excited to place Blaustein in the role at his shul.
“She’s an educator, she’s someone who has the ability both to convey the information to people, to get them excited, and also to relay the knowledge base,” he said. “When people come to her with issues, she can really address them. So that’s been wonderful. And the plan has worked.”
Blaustein was born in New York City and raised attending Young Israel of Midwood in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Bnos Leah Prospect Park Yeshiva, a Jewish day school for girls. She then took a gap year at Michlalah in Jerusalem and graduated from Yeshiva University’s Stern College for Women in New York City.
She taught at a Jewish day school in Long Island and earned her master’s degree in English education at Brooklyn College, and then taught at Ramaz Upper School in New York City, where she taught Judaic studies and earned a master’s degree in Bible studies from Yeshiva University’s Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies.
Blaustein now teaches Judaic studies to high school students at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood. She lives in Beachwood with her husband and two children.
For the course of training to become a Yoetzet Halacha, she credited the founders of Nishmat and creators of the Yoetzet Halacha role in the late 1990s, Rabbanit Chana Henkin and her husband, the late Rabbi Yehuda Henkin, of Jerusalem, who studied the Orthodox community and noticed that there was a missing link.
“I felt this incredible generosity from the community,” Blaustein said of her role at Green Road Synagogue. “I’ve always just felt embraced, and I’m honored that they’re enabling me to serve in this position.”