The opportunity to visit Normandy for the 79th anniversary of D-Day is an experience Beachwood World War II veteran Karl Kammer struggles to express into words.
Kammer, along with more than 40 other veterans, spent eight days in France through the Best Defense Foundation from June 1 to June 7, departing on May 31 from Atlanta before heading to France in partnership with Delta Airlines, returning stateside on June 8.
The Normandy landings, known as D-Day or Operation Neptune, were on June 6, 1944, and considered the largest seaborne invasion in history.
The Best Defense Foundation, founded by Donnie Edwards, aims to help veterans and their families, with a central touchstone of their mission focused on bringing WWII veterans back to their battlefields to find closure in their experiences and bring a new sense of brotherhood among veterans. Since 2018, the foundation has led similar trips to Iwo Jima, Belgium, the Eagle’s Nest, Guam, Tinian and Saipan, Normandy and Germany.
Kammer, born in 1926 in Cleveland, graduated from Glenville High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army on his 18th birthday in 1944. He began basic training that March before being sent to Ft. Knox in Kentucky, where he learned how to operate radio equipment transmitting and receiving messages using the International Morse Code.
Kammer was then assigned to the 396th Field Artillery Battalion, 16th Armored Division as a radio operator at Camp Chaffee in Arkansas. On Feb. 5, 1945, Kammer left the New York Port of Embarkation for Le Havre, France. On April 17, 1945, his group was assigned to Patton’s 3rd Army, entering Germany two days later to prepare for combat.
During the final days of WWII, Kammer crossed the Sudetenland between Germany and Czechoslovakia, with their division on their way to liberate the city of Pilsen in then-Czechoslovakia.
He was discharged on May 21, 1946.
Kammer told the Cleveland Jewish News that the opportunity to visit Normandy was “beyond my wildest imagination,” especially as a 97-year-old and one of only five Jewish veterans to take the pilgrimage.
“There were about six or seven guys (on the trip) that were actually at Normandy on D-Day, and they were so reserved about their accomplishments,” said Kammer, who is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “One guy told us, who had to be 100 years old, at least, that while in the army, you just do what you’re told. He said there wasn’t a single one of us that wouldn’t have done what he did were we in his shoes. That was extremely impactful for me.”
The seven-day trip featured an official D-Day Commemoration on June 6, as well as several other commemorations and events in the cities of Deauville, Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Carentan, Sainte-Mère-Eglise, Bayeux, Ver-sur-Mer and Caen. During their stay, the group visited local museums, interacted with French students and connected with British WWII veterans.
Being able to experience it all was “a thrilling event, even at my age,” Kammer said.
“To talk with these guys, be with them and more importantly listen, I just pale in comparison to what these guys did,” he recalled. “When the war ended, we knew we had won and the world and Europe were safe. I stayed in, even though I had enough points to come home. I was promoted to sergeant and sent to Nuremberg. My squad was guarding a prison that housed some SS guards awaiting trial.”
Repeatedly calling the week-long experience thrilling, Kammer said there were so many activities that it was even harder to pinpoint a specific highlight for him.
“They kept us so busy; it was almost like being back in the army,” he said, laughing. “We had breakfast at 8 a.m. every morning, loaded us up on buses and traveled to many destinations that related to the anniversary.”
Specifically commenting on the visit to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy, France, Kammer said it was an “honor” to recognize “the real heroes,” referring to the soldiers that were buried there. He also said visiting the beaches of Normandy and the surrounding areas was a sobering experience.
“The weather that day was bad. It was so windy that we couldn’t go down and looked at it from a distance instead,” he said. “The beach was just unbelievable. It was long and wide, and you could just see the water rushing in. In your mind, you can imagine the guys coming off the boats onto the beach, just knowing that thousands were killed within 24 hours of landing. We were told there was so much bloodshed that the beach never recovered its original color.”
Enduring these experiences alongside other veterans is something that will remain with him, Kammer said. He said many of the guys he went to high school with were either killed or badly wounded in the war, and that those who survived all became “stronger friends” because of the shared connection. Up until recently, a group of about a dozen local veterans would meet at Beachwood Place mall, but now, there are only two left, he explained.
“This made me think about those who aren’t with us anymore,” Kammer said. “It’s hard to express all of the emotions I felt while there, and that emotion has just continued after the trip. To be with those guys and hear about the stories of coming off the boats, it was all so much bigger than any of us individually.”