Beachwood City Council voted 7-0 to change the zoning code, which could impact home synagogues, during its meeting Sept. 5.
Since this was the third reading of the code, the vote took effect immediately. The change was placed on first reading and referred to planning and zoning commission on Jan. 23, and placed on second reading and referred to a public hearing on April 3. The public hearing was held on May 15.
Updates to the zoning code, titled U5 Zoning Changes, are twofold: to attempt to bring the city’s zoning code up to date with recent changes to state law and court decisions regarding zoning; and to provide “more appropriate standards” for smaller institutional uses, such as places of worship, while “better protecting” the safety of users of those facilities and “better controlling” the impact of those uses in the neighborhoods they are located, the Cleveland Jewish News has reported.
During his report, Mayor Justin Berns addressed the zoning about the three core principles that were crafted by the city’s planner, council, legal team and administration to serve the best interests of residents.
“First, we had to ensure that our zoning code aligns with state and federal regulations,” he said during the meeting. “… Second, we’re bolstering safeguards to protect our cherished single family resident residential neighborhoods known as U-1 districts … The third principle involves fostering inclusivity, by accommodating smaller institutional, uses such as places of worship, private schools and charter schools in U-5, districts our city thrives on diversity and this step reflects our commitment to nurturing, a vibrant tapestry of religious and educational institutions.”
The minimum lot requirement is being lowered from 3 acres to 18,000 square feet for institutional uses that serve the needs of residents in a manner consistent with the overall land use and zoning plan of the city.
Berns also said these changes are not just updating regulations, but are enhancing public safety.
“Illegitimate or unpermitted uses of properties, especially for places of worship or other gathering spaces, can post significant risks, a fire, the collapse of a floor or some other tragedy that resulted in injuries or death would immediately lead to blame for the city as well as operators of the illegitimate gathering spaces,” he said.
During the public comments, Aaron Evenchik, an attorney with Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland who represents some of the city’s home synagogues, was one of seven people to address council about the zoning change.
“I think a lot of what we’re seeing now in the whole home shul concept comes from a lack of available land to develop under the prior, problematic zoning and simply lack of land in the city,” Evenchik said to council. “Twenty-five years ago, if you go back and read the articles, there were big predictions that the property values would plummet and we’ve seen just the opposite in the city where synagogues are developed.”
Evenchik said that the voting tonight was the “beginning of a process of change in the city of Beachwood.”
“On behalf of the clients that I work with, we are certainly committed to cooperating with the city and finding the optimal way to enable these home synagogues to develop in a way that’s safe and protects everybody,” he said.
Six members of the community showed their support of the home shuls, referencing the accessibility of them, especially for those who are older or those who cannot move as easily as others.
Councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz moved the item and council vice president Eric Synenberg seconded it.
Applicants who want to create, concert or adapt a house in a U-1 zoning district, single-family residential home, for “institutional use” must ask for the property zoning to be changed to U-5, according to the joint statement from Mayor Justin Berns and council members. It will then be considered by council with the planning and zoning commission.
Every request will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and include one or more public hearings, ultimately resulting in a yes or no vote by council after a number of factors are considered. Each request to rezone U-1 property to the U-5 Public and Institutional District will, at minimum, be reviewed at three separate council meetings and may be referred to a committee of council for further study, the statement said.
Current home shuls or places of worship will be contacted by the city and will have a “reasonable amount of time to apply for a rezoning and comply,” according to the frequently asked question page regarding the zoning on the city’s website.
“Property owners who disagree their property is being used as a house of worship, as is defined in the new code, will have the opportunity to make that case,” the FAQ stated. “Any place of worship in violation of our code will not be permitted.”
The FAQ page is at bit.ly/3PspAh1.
To read the joint statement from Berns and members of council about the specifics of rezoning, visit bit.ly/463J15r.
Publishers Note: Aaron Evenchik is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.
This is a developing story.