Hilltop Elementary School was ordered to shelter in place at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 30 after a bank at Cedar and Richmond roads was robbed and the perpetrator escaped on foot, according to an email sent to parents.
The school's director of security, CJ Piro, ordered the school to take that action, according to the message.
"During the shelter in place, all students were kept in their classrooms with their teachers," according to the message. "We remain in this status right now and the suspect has not been apprehended," the Sept. 30 message read.
The school was to be dismissed at its usual time with extra police at dismissal.
"Because of the situation, we are NOT ALLOWING any walkers or bike riders to leave without a parent on site to pick them up," the message read. "Please follow our signage by grade level in the Hilltop parking lot to pick up your child beginning at 2:20 p.m."
Robert Hardis, superintendent of Beachwood schools, said the dismissal went smoothly, with the last students leaving the school by 2:40 p.m.
"We started a little early just in anticipation of additional traffic," Hardis told the Cleveland Jeiwish News Sept. 30. "It took the same amount of time. We did have a slightly higher volume of parent pickup because we did not allow any of our walkers or bike riders to leave without a parent there."