Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood, a division of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, will host the national Bais Yaakov Convention from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.
The convention will bring together almost 800 students from over 70 high schools across the United States and Canada, according to a news release. The convention theme is Sulam Mutzav Artza, Jacob’s ladder and its deeper message of growth and development.
In preparation for the convention, Yavne students created committees and have engaged in all aspects of the convention, including housing, food, production, decor, graphics, drama, song, dance, innovative programming, interactive Chidon, comedy, newsletter and delegate kits, the release stated.
Guest speakers, staff panels and student workshops will be featured throughout the weekend and the convention will end with a closing luncheon on Dec. 4.
Yavne, which is at 2472 S. Green Road, is one of four schools nationally to host the national convention.