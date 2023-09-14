A performance of “A New Life” from “Jekyll and Hyde” earned Beaumont School senior Lauren Ravas first place in Menorah Park’s 2023 Shining Star CLE singing competition Sept. 10 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.
Lauren received third place at last year’s competition and said it was “surreal” to return to the Shining Star CLE stage and take home the first-place prize.
“This whole experience is crazy,” Lauren told the Cleveland Jewish News. “To be a part of such an amazing fundraiser for an amazing organization. I’m just speechless.”
With the win, Lauren received a $10,000 scholarship and chance to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Music Center. As a part of her win, her high school music department also received $2,500.
First runner-up for the second year, Lindsey Ross, a Hudson High School senior, performed “Lost in the Brass” from “Band Geeks” and received a $5,000 college scholarship; second runner-up Cassidy Johnson, a Solon High School junior, performed “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret” and received a $2,500 college scholarship; and third runner-up Chelsea Kacinari, a Magnificat High School senior, received a $1,000 college scholarship for “When I Sing In My Car” by Joey Contreras.
The competition served as an opportunity for Menorah Park in Beachwood to raise money for its memory care work. Ken Marblestone, Menorah Park Foundation board chair, announced it had raised $365,000 as of the Sept. 10 event, which was also livestreamed to approximately 1,600 viewers.
The final four contestants were chosen by first-time judge and Cleveland native Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award-nominee for her portrayal of Janis Joplin; first-time judge and Shaker Heights native Michael McElroy, a Grammy- and Tony-Award nominated actor, singer and music director and founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; second-time judge and former Orange resident Ben Fankhauser, Broadway star and writer known for his role as Davey in Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical;” seven-time judge Carl Topilow, music director and conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and four-time judge Gina Vernaci, retired president and CEO of Playhouse Square for almost 40-years. Fankhauser, attended virtually due to a delayed flight.
Alexandra Newman, a Western Reserve Academy senior and congregant of Temple Israel in Bath Township, returned to Shining Star CLE for the third year. Last year, Alexandra placed in the top four and the year before was second runner-up, obtaining $3,500 in college scholarships.
“I am so grateful for Shining Star and Menorah Park because I believe you should never give up on your dreams,” Alexandra said to the crowd after her performance. She did not place in the top four.
In addition to the top 10 and alternate performances, including homeschooled sophomore Danielle Schuster’s rendition of “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and Hawken School senior Jeremiah Triplett’s rendition of “I Can’t Stand Still” from “Footloose,” attendees watched two group finalist performances and 2022 Shining Star CLE winner Fiona Coughlin, a Firestone Community Learning Center alumna and freshman at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, performed “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady.”
Khoury Ward, a Mentor High School senior, participated in the rehearsals for the finals of Shining Star CLE 2022, however, after contracting COVID-19, he could not perform at the show. This year, he returned to perform “Death of a Bachelor” by Brendon Urie.
“It feels great to finally be here,” Khoury said during the show. “Everyone has been thinking about this for four months, I have been thinking about it for a year and four months.”
The event was hosted by Monica Robbins, CJN columnist and 3News senior health correspondent, for the seventh year.
Other competitors included Tommy Bilczo of St. Ignatius High School; Micah Cabot of Avon Lake High School; Jordyn Cesna of Willoughby South High School; and Kyle McFalls of Firestone Community Learning Center.
Next year’s finals performance and competition will be Sept. 22, 2024.
The CJN was a media sponsor of the event.