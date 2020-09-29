Pittsburgh-based co-working company, Beauty Shoppe, announced the creation of an upscale workspace concept at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
The co-working concept, named AO, will include 21 private and furnished offices, a boardroom with modern audio/visual technology, small gathering and meeting spaces, and stocked kitchenette, according to a news release.
Use of the space is by monthly membership, and prices vary per accommodations.
AO is estimated to be completed this winter, and more concrete details regarding the concept’s design and offerings will be announced closer to its opening.
“‘AO’ fills a needed niche for working professionals on the east side of town, and even more so now that people want to get out of their homes to work, but to do so in a space that is safe and convenient. Our goal is to provide an alternative to working from home or long commutes by offering a select number of well-appointed, carefully designed private offices at a great location within the Van Aken District,” Matthew Ciccone, a managing partner of Beauty Shoppe, said in the release. “While we’ve been working on the concept for a while, if feels particularly relevant in the current circumstances with big spaces, plenty of light and great design.”
Transforming the space is the soft, hospitality-inspired design that references mid-century designer Alvar Aalto, according to the release.
AO’s location within the Van Aken District also adds to the concept’s depth.
“The Van Aken District offers the best collection of local and regionally-owned small businesses, providing unique products and experiences with an equally intriguing story,” Jon Ratner of RMS, said in the release. “We believe that AO adds substantially to this story.”
To guarantee safety for those using the space, the latest technologies in HVAC, air filtration and circulation have been installed and combined with this technology and Beauty Shoppe’s strict following of the latest documented standards of practice for the shared office industry, those working to complete AO are pushing to make it a safe, healthy and clean atmosphere, according to the release.
“We’re hoping our launch later this year will provide east side communities a much desired alternate to working from home or avoiding a commute,” Ciccone said. “We have plans to do more when possible, but are first focused on creating an initial community that feels safe and supportive. In addition, the obvious things like cleaning, keeping this community of co-workers small for now is the best response.”
Beauty Shoppe owns another Cleveland location in Ohio City, as well as three in the Pittsburgh-area and one in Detroit.
For more information about AO, visit aooffice.co.