Beck Center for the Arts announced its 2021-22 Professional Theater Season and the renaming of its main theater. The theater will now be called The Senney Theater in recognition of Wally and Joyce Senney’s gift of over $1 million.
The season will include comedies, musicals and the 11th annual collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University’s music theater program. The series will include the following shows.
• Sept. 10 to Oct. 3, 2021: “Broadway Bound” in Senney Theater.
• Oct. 8 to Nov. 7: “The Exonerated” in Studio Theater.
• Dec. 3 to Jan. 2, 2022: “Elf (The Musical)” in Senney Theater.
• Feb. 4 to Feb. 27: “LIZZIE The Musical” in Senney Theater.
• April 1 to May 1: “Meteor Shower” in Studio Theater.
• May 27 to June 27: “The Legend of Georgia McBride” in Studio Theater.
• July 8 to Aug. 7: “Something Rotten!” in Senney Theater.
In anticipation of holding shows in person, Beck Center improved its heating, ventilation and air condition system and air filtration system to provide a safer environment for patrons.
For season tickets and flex passes information, call 216-521-2540, ext. 10. Individual tickets can be purchased beginning Aug. 16 at beckcenter.org.