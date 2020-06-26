Ben Becker was awarded the 2019 Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Leadership Award at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s virtual board of trustees meeting June 24.
The award recognizes and honors an outstanding young individual who has demonstrated commitment, involvement and leadership within Cleveland’s Jewish community, according to a news release.
“I am so grateful to be receiving this award,” said Becker, 32. “Philanthropy, volunteerism and education are values that I share with the Yanowitz family, as well as many past award recipients. I am the person I am today because of these values, which my parents instilled in me, in addition to the numerous strong community institutions that have developed over the past 100 years.”
From 2010-11, Becker was an American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Jewish Service Corps Fellow in Izmir, Turkey, and engaged this small Jewish community in cultural and religious events. Upon returning to the United States, he serving on the Federation’s overseas connections committee, as well as Federation’s Young Leadership Division board and numerous committees.
Becker is a big brother with Bellefaire JCB’s Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters. He also previously served on the Mandel Jewish Community Center board of trustees and as an adviser for BBYO.
“(My parents) believed very strongly in introducing young people to fulfilling their civic responsibility in the Jewish and general community through volunteering, and more importantly, stepping into leadership roles,” said Alan Yanowitz, who presented Becker with the award. “Ben has distinguished himself as a young leader through his commitment to, and leadership in, our community and beyond.”
An alumni of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Becker and his wife, Jennie, live in Shaker Heights with their son.
The Yanowitz Award has been given annually since the early 1960s. As a recipient, Becker is invited to join the Cleveland delegation to a Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly.