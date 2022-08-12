A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge has allowed UH Bedford Medical Center to close Aug. 12 as previously announced, one day after the mayor of Bedford and the city sought an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would have kept the hospital open – and filed a $100 million lawsuit against University Hospitals and other defendants.

Judge Steven Gall ruled in favor of University Hospitals, according to lawyers for the city communicating through a spokeswoman. Gall will take up the matter at an Aug. 16 hearing. University Hospitals abruptly announced it was closing the hospital on July 14.

“UH has put the residents of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Oakwood Village, Maple Heights and others in immediate and serious danger by closing Bedford Hospital’s emergency room,” Bedford Mayor Stan Koci said in an Aug. 12 release. “They’ve abandoned the senior population, minority and lower-income communities and created a healthcare desert in the southeastern part of the county.”

On behalf of Koci and the city, lawyer Christopher M. DeVito of Morganstern, MacAdams & DeVito Cleveland wrote, “The closing of Bedford Hospital comes as UH spends $236 million dollars on an expansion at UH Ahuja Medical Center,” in the Aug. 11 motion.

George Stamatis,who is University Hospitals senior media relations strategist, said he could not comment in an Aug. 12 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.

The city’s five-count and 32-page complaint alleges racial discrimination and redlining, fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, unjust enrichment, as well as the temporary and permanent injunction from closing.

The city is seeking $100 million plus attorney fees, litigation expenses and costs. In addition, the mayor and city are seeking judgment jointly and severally against the defendants, exemplary damages to be determined by a jury, as well as “all relief that the court deems court and equitable and in order to make the plaintiffs whole in this matter.”

The complaint has an affidavit from city manager Michael S. Mallis.

“The closing of the hospital will exacerbate patient injuries and result in increased morbidity and mortality rates for Bedford’s residents,” Mallis’ affidavit reads. “In addition, UH’s decision will result in the loss of significant tax revenue, and have the domino effect of encouraging business to leave the city, plunging it into poverty.”

Mallis said in the release, “The court heard the arguments from both sides, and they understood the seriousness of the situation. The law allows for the follow-up hearing to be held as late as 14 days in the future. We’re grateful that the court chose to set the hearing for just 5 days later. This is life or death for residents.

“This discriminatory profit-chasing model that is driving UH’s decisions is not new – it’s well described in public health literature. And the effects are real,” Mallis added in the release. “Studies show that an additional 5-minute ambulance ride decreases survival rates for cardiac arrest by 50%. UH’s closure of Bedford Hospital has increased ambulance time by as much as 15 minutes for residents. We won’t allow them to put profit over people.”

Bedford city leaders had been working with UH since the closure was announced on July 14, less than 30 days in advance of the Aug. 12 closing date, according to the release.

Defendants in the lawsuit are University Hospitals Health System, Inc.; UH Regional Hospitals, Inc.; UH Bedford Medical Center; UH Ahuja Medical Center; Dr. Cliff A. Merigian, CEO of University Hospitals; Arthur F. Anton, UH board chair; Monte Ahuja; Heidi L. Gartland; and John Doe’s 9 and 10.

In addition to the temporary restraining order and lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, city leaders also filed a formal complaint with several federal offices, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services alleging “redlining, racial discrimination, and breach of the civil rights of the City of Bedford’s citizens,” according to the release.