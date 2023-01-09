Bedrock and Stark Enterprises announced the acquisition and sale of the former nuCLEus site which will complement the real estate firm’s recently announced Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan, according to a news release. nuCLEus was a mixed-used project that was proposed in 2014.

Acquiring the seven-story parking deck at 611 Huron Road, two-story retail building at 612 Prospect Avenue, and the surface lot at 522 Prospect Avenue, the site is well-positioned to connect downtown Cleveland’s array of arts and culture, entertainment, sports, retail and dining amenities in the Gateway District with its close proximity to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Progressive Field, The May and Tower City Center, the release stated.

“Stark Enterprises quite rightly identified the former nuCLEus site as an ideal location for a high-impact development and a true catalyst opportunity in downtown Cleveland,” Kofi Bonner, CEO at Bedrock, said in the release. “The site has significant potential to better tie the downtown area together and provide essential features and world-class amenities to enhance the community, bringing us one step closer to realizing a 15-minute neighborhood and an 18-hour city.”

The former nuCLEus site was originally slated for residential, commercial, retail and parking development, but as Bedrock determines the ideal purpose and applications for the site, initial considerations include a mix of uses to enhance accessibility and equity, while also providing neighborhood essentials and entertainment features, the release said.

“As we pass the baton to Bedrock, we’re confident that they will build and improve upon our original vision to create a dynamic, impactful development on the site,” Ezra Stark, CEO at Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “It was a tough decision to sell, but as a Cleveland born and bred company with a passion for the city and its people, we truly believe it’s what is best for downtown. We will continue to bring that same passion to our existing properties, as well as at our ongoing and future developments.”

Bedrock, the real estate division of Dan Gilbert’s Rock family of companies which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, has partnered with the city of Cleveland and architect David Adjaye as it revealed its plan for a re-imagined riverfront and Tower City Center.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.