Real estate firm Bedrock announced plans July 15 to reimagine Tower City Center as a retail marketplace. Work is underway to get the marketplace up and running for upcoming major events such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and the NBA’s 70th All-Star Weekend.
Bedrock hopes to turn Tower City Center into a destination for the Cleveland community to convene, dine and interact with a variety of experiences and programming, according to a news release.
“In addition to recruiting nationally recognized tenants, we are excited to be working with all of our local hometown tenants to help reimagine Tower City,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock, in the news release. “We know that Clevelanders treasure their memories of Tower City and an infusion of local entrepreneurial spirit will shape this landmark’s next chapter as it plays host to a series of world-class events like the NBA All-Star Game and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.”
In conjunction with the marketplace launch, Bedrock has partnered with Chain Reaction, a Cleveland-based economic development project, business bootcamp, and competition. Through the partnership, Bedrock will provide mentorship to participants throughout the program’s duration, as well as prizes for the top three entrepreneurial finalists of its competition, combined for 18 months of brick-and-mortar tenancy at Tower City Center.
“The Cleveland Chain Reaction team is so grateful to have the incredible support of Bedrock as we embark on our fourth season,” said Megan Kim, Executive director of Council of Smaller Enterprises, the small business division of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, in the release. “Bedrock’s focus on community and economic development is perfectly aligned with our mission to help small businesses grow and to bring investment into the city of Cleveland and its neighborhoods.”