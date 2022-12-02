Real estate firm Bedrock, in partnership with the city of Cleveland and world-renowned architect David Adjaye, revealed its Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan Dec. 2 for a reimagined 35 acres and Tower City Center.
The plan details the 15-to-20-year vision to reimagine the public and private land on the riverfront, primed for over 3.5 million square feet of new development and adaptive reuse projects – including 2,000 residential units, 850,000 square feet of office space, new parking, 12-plus acres of public space and opportunities for future hospitality, retail and entertainment venues, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly excited to present our interpretation of the groundbreaking work accomplished in the city’s vision for the valley,” Kofi Bonner, CEO at Bedrock, said in the release. “The opportunity to provide unparalleled access to the Cuyahoga Riverfront while connecting the area to the downtown core is realized through David Adjaye’s bold strokes. David’s vision not only embraces downtown Cleveland’s rich history and connection to nature, but also addresses the demands of a world-class city by leveraging sustainable infrastructure and emphasizing pedestrian and transit modes to large activated open spaces.”
Adjaye spent time in Cleveland over the last several months to devise a multi-faceted, future-state blueprint for the riverfront.
“Our redevelopment strategy for the downtown Cleveland riverfront taps into the lost heritage of the city, establishing a new relationship between the urban core and the shore,” Adjaye said in the release. “As I became more deeply immersed, the need to build a more tempered flow of movement through the city became immensely clear.”
Tower City Center will be transformed with the creation of a new marketplace, envisioned as an activated and unifying hub for daily commuters and an opportunity for commerce and connection, the release said, prioritizing accessibility, equity, sustainability and resilience. The new Tower City Center will undergo interior and structural updates – mirroring the architectural presence of boulevards and covered markets around the globe – to maximize flow, eliminating obstructions at the Huron Road level and scaling down to the riverfront.
“As the crown jewel of downtown Cleveland, Tower City will serve as the seamless pedestrian connection between the riverfront and Public Square, forging new and enhanced paths for commerce, activations and transit,” Bonner said.
Bedrock will collaborate with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and select civic partners to explore plans for an advanced mobility hub, comprised of a multi-modal pathway, stronger connection points between rail and bus, and enhancing ADA access – possibly with new Prospect Plaza, Huron Plaza, Superior bus station and an Ontario bus facility to service the central business district, riverfront and surrounding neighborhoods.
“Today’s announcement is a prime example of what can be accomplished when the private and public sectors align on equitable initiatives in support of all Clevelanders,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in the release. “Bedrock’s vision for the redevelopment of the Cuyahoga Riverfront is one of the major projects that will help us realize Cleveland’s goal of becoming the 18-hour, 15-minute city we know it can be.”
The west side of the riverfront development is connected by accessible green space, encouraging walkability, accessibility and equitable spaces, and will feature office and retail spaces near Huron Road and transition to smaller-scale residential blocks closer to a new Canal Road, the release stated.
To the east of Tower City, enclaves of recreation, congregation and culture will be introduced, including an amphitheater. Rounding out the bend, a water-side belvedere will give way to a neighborhood park.
The Sherwin-Williams Company and Bedrock have entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Landmark Office Towers at 101 W. Prospect Ave., and the Breen Technology Center at 601 Canal Road.
As the plan develops, sustainability will remain at the forefront, pursuing LEED certification standards and using environmentally friendly materials such as mass timber where possible, the release said. EV charging stations and the use of district energy systems will help improve efficiency and reduce impact on regional grid infrastructure.
Bedrock has enlisted the expertise and experience of Cleveland’s Osborn Engineering and MKSK as consultants to strategize and help execute phases of the master plan.