Beech Brook’s 12th annual 5K Race & Family Fun Run Oct. 23 at the Orange schools campus in Pepper Pike 23 raise a record of nearly $25,000 with over 160 participants.
Every dollar raised supports Beech Brook’s mission of serving our community and helping children and families thrive, according to a news release.
In addition, Beech Brook foster care families were honored because of the support and care they provide children in the community. In Ohio, there are about 15,000 children in foster care and only 7,200 foster homes, the release stated.
In the past year, 60 children have lived with Beech Brook foster care families and 23 of those children were new placements. Zyurie Daughn, who was formerly in foster care and who has since been adopted by her foster care family, helped “ring the bell” to begin the race and walk at 9 a.m.
Top finishers in the men’s 5K run were Jordan Klein of Solon, Michele Nicastri of Torino, Italy, and Lorenzo Thomas of Cleveland.
Top finishers in the women’s 5K race were Ava Miller of Solon, Anna Jo Gosses of Beachwood and Tracy Seifert of Cleveland.
Halloween Costume contest winners were in the adult category were Kayla Prokop and Jessica Fortuna for unicorn skeletons and in the youth category was Phillip Rodenborn for pumpkin pie.