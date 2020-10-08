Beech Brook, the social services organization near Landerwood Circle in Pepper Pike, was poised to sell 68 acres of land to Pepper Pike-based Axiom Development and its principal Bryan Stone, until the developer withdrew its purchase and planned Willey Creek development Sept. 25, as the Cleveland Jewish News first reported.

With the sale canceled and the organization back to the drawing board regarding selling the land, Tom Royer, president and CEO of Beech Brook, sent a statement to the CJN on Oct. 8 detailing how this will affect its ability to serve clients, as well as the history of the proposed project from their perspective.

“On Sept. 25, we received word that the Axiom Group-ADG Willey Creek, LLC terminated its contract to purchase the Beech Brook property for a mixed-use development,” Royer said in the statement. “Naturally, we were disappointed in this outcome after a two-year process, and we are concerned about what this means in terms of Beech Brook’s ability to sell our land and put the proceeds to work on behalf of the children and families we serve.”

Sale still planned

Royer said Beech Brook is still dedicated to selling the campus because it exceeds its current needs and expends resources. The plan is to sell or use the campus in revenue-producing ways, “generating funds for much-needed services and programming, and providing endowment funds to continue Beech Brook’s mission into the future.”

But, he said the organization is concerned the outcome of the current sale and the process it took to end up at this result, is a concern regarding future opportunities.

“Two years ago, Beech Brook began a protracted and thorough marketing process with a national commercial real estate company, resulting in multiple offers,” Royer said. “We met with the city when considering the offers we had received. After consulting with the city and its representatives, Beech Brook accepted the best offer, which also aligned with the city’s desires, as then expressed to us by the mayor.”

Royer said in these meetings the city and its representatives were “fully supportive” of the sale to Axiom and expressed interest in the idea of a mixed-use development, as they “concluded it would be among the highest and best uses for the property and city. City representatives expressed enthusiasm for the economic opportunity, he said.

In a response emailed to the CJN on Oct. 8, Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain said though the city was working directly with Beech Brook to move forward with the sale of the property, the sale falling through was its “own failure to have effectively managed the sale of property to a buyer and by not completing working with the city to achieve zoning language supportable by the city.”

Proposed moratorium ordinance issues

But regardless of the city’s then enthusiasm, Royer believes that “the political winds changed” in Pepper Pike, resulting in the effort to pass a development moratorium ordinance and efforts to change the U-2 zoning code applicable to Beech Brook’s property. As reported by the CJN Sept. 18, the rezoning project was placed on the Nov. 3 ballot to change the land from a U-2 district, which allows for institutional zoning, to a U-2 overlay designation, allowing for offices, residences and small shops.

The proposal, Ordinance 2020-25, was put forth by the city on Aug. 26, to amend the U-2 zoning provision, but Royer is concerned it does not address the city’s entire zoning code, “which is decades outdated and antiquated,” and only addresses U-2 properties – impacting Beech Brook and other projects that are already in the works.

But according to Bain, the moratorium “expressly exempted” the proposed Beech Brook rezoning request.

“The city recognized and recognizes Beech Brook’s right to pursue the zoning change that was requested by Beech Brook’s proposed developer,” Bain said. “If Beech Brook now wishes to propose a different rezoning of its property, such a request would not be for the development or re-development of a U-2 use and would therefore not be prohibited by the moratorium.”

Impact on Beech Brook's services

Royer also expressed concern that though Beech Brook has “been a good neighbor” during its more than 100 years in Pepper Pike, that the city’s “mishandled process” has resulted in them not only losing a willing buyer but also puts their ability to serve their clients in jeopardy.

“The loss of this property sale is a huge loss to the children and families we serve and the vital services we provide,” he said. “The city’s development moratorium in U-2 districts and proposed ordinance amending the U-2 chapter, and its inability to provide a clear public process that might lead to a successful reuse of the property, clearly and immediately impacts the property and impairs its value.”

In response, Bain said there is nothing stopping Beech Brook from using its current facilities and acreage under the existing zoning.

“That fact that Beech Brook has decided that the facilities don’t serve its purposes is not the fault of the city,” he said. “Beech Brook could also sell to a similar user, who could use the property as it is currently designed and constructed.”

Beech Brook wants issue on ballot

As for the issue remaining on the ballot, the petition and candidate services department at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said the developer cannot remove the proposed rezoning from the ballot. They would have to have a majority of the committee of the petitioner named to write and sign a letter asking Pepper Pike to remove it, and then the city must submit its own letter of withdrawal along with a copy of the committee’s letter. In that case, the issue would remain on the ballot, but notices would be posted at polling locations noting the withdrawal and that votes would not be tabulated. Until that happens, voters can still vote on the issue.

In response to community members expressing concern about the ballot, Royer said he wishes the council and mayor would make a public statement noting they are in favor of mixed use, “based on the studies the city commissioned that clearly support and demonstrate this as the highest and best use of the property and the benefit of that revenue to the city.”

On the other hand, Bain said the city and its representatives have been “open, deliberate and fair to all” during the prospective sale and rezoning process.

“Beech Brook elected to not be engaged in the process,” he said. “Opponents to the zoning concept mounted a fierce opposition which went unanswered for too long by Beech Brook and its representative, Axiom. The city could also not anticipate that Beech Brook’s agent, the proposed developer, would be unwilling or unable to produce information in response to numerous requests made by the city.”

This resulted in Axiom pulling its latest plans as of July 22, due to the two track process Stone was exploring to get the issue on the ballot. The process included an initial application to the council to have a vote and place the initiative on the ballot, as well as the initiative petition, where Axiom had to collect enough signatures to have it placed on the ballot, going with the latter and receiving 434 valid signatures out of 368 required signatures.

“Ultimately, Beech Brook’s proposed developer chose to by-pass the city council and proceed straight to the electors,” Bain said. “Mr. Stone has blamed the rancor surrounding the project for his withdrawal from the project.”

Bain said the city also couldn’t anticipate the effect the pandemic had on the ability to hold in-person town hall meetings, which has been the method the community is used to using to discuss major developments.

“Such a discussion can be particularly important when the voters get to decide the zoning issue,” he said. “The inability to hold such meetings likely impacted Beech Brook’s proposed developer’s ability to get its project approved.”

Beech Brook future unclear

Though the sale has impacted potential programming, Royer said he is confident Beech Brook can weather the storm, adding that the organization has survived since 1852 and will continue to do so.

“As the stewards of Beech Brook’s long legacy in our community, it is our responsibility to do what is best for the long-term viability of our organization and our ability to deliver on Beech Brook’s mission,” he said. “We have survived since 1852 by continually evolving to meet the needs of children and families, and we will continue to do everything we can to make sure that Beech Brook survives and thrives for generations to come.”