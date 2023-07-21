Beechmont Country Club and the world around it looked a lot different 100 years ago, but much has stayed the same, such as the club’s commitment to the local Jewish community.
In 1923, seven Jewish men – M.P. Altschul, David Benjamin, William B. Cohen, James H. Miller, Harry Steuer, Dr. Henry Steuer and Sidney N. Weitz – purchased the 99-acre farmland from Samuel Kornhauser, who acquired the land from F.W. Gehring’s Gehring Brewing Company.
“A hundred years ago, being at Chagrin and Lander, it was like being in Idaho – way out nowhere,” Robby Edelstein, past president and chairperson of the Centennial Celebration, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And through luck or happenstance or whatever, it ends up being an incredible location in today’s time.”
While the surrounding area was developed with farmland, homes and economic centers, the club also went through many changes over its history. Golf course architect Stanley Thompson, known as the “Toronto Terror,” designed the first nine golf holes and later designed nine more as the property expanded.
The Kornhauser farmhouse served as the original clubhouse, undergoing expansion and renovations in the early years, but was ultimately destroyed after two fires in 1949.
“Over time, there was a clubhouse, the clubhouse kept being expanded, a pool was put in, indoor tennis courts, outdoor tennis courts. So, it’s a true country club with all the amenities,” said Edelstein, a resident of Orange and congregant of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
The club is celebrating its centennial with a week of activities through July 22, including golf events, a family festival by the pool, a pickleball event and concluding with a Centennial Gala. One room in the clubhouse was also converted into a museum for the week, featuring artifacts and photos from over the years.
As a Jewish country club, Beechmont has stood the test of time as others around the state closed. Today, the club supports a strong membership that includes many families that have been a part of its history for generations.
“What we’re most proud of over the hundred years is how we’ve continued to grow in the Cleveland community as a lot of the Jewish clubs not only in Cleveland, but in the state of Ohio have either consolidated or have gone out of business,” Ervin Pavlofsky, the club’s current president, told the CJN. “Beechmont is very proud to be the only (remaining) Jewish club in the state of Ohio.”
With the property located in Orange and Pepper Pike, Beechmont is effectively in the middle of Jewish Cleveland and has touched many families in the community as a country club and location for significant lifecycle events.
“We’re happy to be celebrating our 100th anniversary and then we hope to be here for a hundred more years,” said Pavlofsky, a resident of Moreland Hills who attends Solon Chabad. “We take great pride in being part of the Cleveland Jewish community.”