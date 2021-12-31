For the next 10 years, Cleveland’s East Fourth Street will carry an additional moniker: Mike, Jules, and Belkin Productions Boulevard.
Named for the Cleveland natives whose company put Cleveland on the map as a hotbed of rock ‘n’ roll, Belkin Productions booked, promoted and managed artists, including the Michael Stanley Band and Donnie Iris. Belkin Productions was sold to Live Nation in 2001.
“It’s extremely meaningful to our family because we’ve spent a lot of time, all our lives, in Cleveland,” Jules Belkin, who could not attend the Dec. 21 street naming ceremony because he and his wife, Fran, both developed COVID-19 days beforehand, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The people of Cleveland gave us the support to continue this business at a time when this was brand new. Nobody knew about rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a great honor.”
The Belkin brothers produced their first concert on Feb. 5, 1966, featuring The Four Freshmen and The New Christy Minstrels at Cleveland Music Hall.
“Mike introduced, nurtured and promoted many of the most important artists and managers in the history of the music business, including The Who, David Bowie, Frankie Valli, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Cream, The Doors, the James Gang, Bruce Springsteen and more,” Barry Gabel, senior vice president of marketing and sponsorship sales at Live Nation, who worked at Belkin Productions, wrote to the CJN after Mike Belkin died June 26, 2019.
“Up until his passing, Mike still managed and steered the careers of Cleveland and Pittsburgh’s favorite respective sons, Michael Stanley and Donnie Iris. Cleveland will remember Mike for the incredible musical memories etched in everyone’s souls, but I will remember him as a wonderful father to Michael, Lisa and Sam, a tremendous leader, a spirited competitor, a friend and mentor to many in the business, including me.”
The brothers grew up in their father’s men’s clothing store, sorting shoe boxes first at a store on Ontario Street just behind East Fourth Street. Later, the store relocated to the corner of West 25th and Clark streets.
“We didn’t feel that we were doing something so unusual,” Jules Belkin told the CJN in a 2018 interview. “Except that 25 years later, we understood that we were in the middle of a revolution, a cultural revolution.”
Representing the family at the ceremony were Michael Belkin – Mike Belkin and Sue Rubin’s son, who lives in Bainbridge Township – and Jamie Belkin of Cleveland Heights, Jules and Fran Belkin’s daughter. Mayor Frank G. Jackson gave the two keys to the city. Gabel was also there.
“Today, Mayor Jackson and the city of Cleveland had a quiet yet meaningful celebration … cheers to the first family of Cleveland Rock and Roll … Mike, Jules, the entire Belkin family and the extended Belkin Productions team,” Gabel wrote on his Facebook page Dec. 21. “Yes the street sign is across the street from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but in fact, it’s around the corner from the original downtown Belkin Men’s Clothing Shop, which I’m sure made the honor and the location even more meaningful.”