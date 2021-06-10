With the largely empty Richmond Town Square in the background, the development team for Belle Oaks Marketplace gave a presentation in anticipation of the mixed-use development slated to open in 2023.
“I think it was a positive opportunity to hear people’s opinions and have them understand the magnitude of how important this project is,” Belle Oaks project manager Christel Best said.
In front of about 100 residents of Richmond Heights and other nearby communities, DealPoint Merrill CEO David Frank said this project will “redefine not only Richmond Heights, but also redefine Cleveland itself.”
After the June 6 presentation, many attendees spent about an hour lining up to ask questions of the developers.
Best said it was good to see the community come out and support the event, as well as voice any concerns they may have had.
“We are a part of the community,” Best said. “We are enhancing the community, and we want it to be clear that we’re in the community and we’re here to stay. So the community’s support, not just from the city council and mayor’s office, but also from the members of the community, is really important to us.”
The $250-million project will span 70 acres and will have 400,000 square feet of what DealPoint Merrill president Sterling McGregor described as ‘daily needs.’ This includes things such as gas stations, grocery stores, gyms and more.
The former Richmond Mall property has been largely vacant since 2017.