Representatives of the Belle Oaks Marketplace will host a “Meet the Development Team” event from 1 to 3 p.m. June 5 .
DealPoint Merrill, Belle Oaks’ California-based developer, will be in attendance. CEO David Frank and President Sterling McGregor will be on hand to answer questions from residents about the future of the mixed-use development that is planned for the Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights. It is the site of the former Richmond Mall. The event will be held in the former Sears’ building parking lot.
The first half of the event will feature an organized presentation on a large screen in the lot, followed by a question-and-answer segment.
Refreshments will be available, including snacks from East Coast Custard’s mobile food truck.