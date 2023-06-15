Bellefaire JCB’s Jewish Day Nursery Early Childhood Center in Shaker Heights is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Known as JDN, it was established on April 20, 1920, and opened officially on May 8, 1922, under the direction of 15 women from the Woodland Avenue neighborhood. Led by Gussie Teitelman and Rose Brofman, the program was created in response to a need for child care for working, poor and sick parents, children from complex home dynamics and orphans, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.
The program will hold a private birthday party on June 22 to celebrate the milestone, which it reached in 2022. The celebration was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its start, charter members paid an initial $1 and dues of 15 cents per month. Within two weeks, the group had 200 members.
In November 1921, the program purchased a home at 5807 Hawthorne Ave. near East 55th Street in Cleveland, but was unable to open without a license. In March 1922, the nursery received permission to operate and was affiliated with the Cleveland Day Nursery and Free Kindergarten Association.
Starting with eight children, the nursery had 81 applications by the end of its first year.
In June 1927, JDN moved to 642 E. 102nd St., also in Cleveland, and later purchased a neighboring house to provide rooms for 50 children. By the 1940s, the nursery served 30 children per month, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.
In 1945, JDN affiliated with the Jewish Children’s Bureau, and in 1951, it hired its first professional director. It sold its property and took up temporary residence at Bellefaire in 1956. After five years, a $200,000 nursery building was constructed on-site. JDN remains under Bellefaire JCB’s purview to this day.
Looking back on its beginnings to what the nursery is now, current director Suzanne Appel told the Cleveland Jewish News the longevity stems from always “hitting the mark” on what the community needs out of child care and early childhood education.
The program now offers full-day, year-round programming for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. It focuses on academic readiness, fostering confidence, self-control, creativity and inspiring a love of learning while staff attends to the social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs of children, according to its website.
“It has really been an important part of so many lives,” said Appel, who lives in Beachwood and attends Temple Emanu El in Orange. “We have such a strong foundation. We have children attending whose parents attended as a child. We even have a current teacher that attended as a child. A lot of it is, everyone who remembers the joy of JDN wants to come back as adults in some way to continue being part of the community, even years later.”
Appel has been part of Bellefaire JCB’s team for over 20 years and has served as director of JDN since 2012. She said her passion comes from the children, families and relationships she’s built over the years.
“I still keep in touch with so many families, as many as possible,” she said. “But what attracted me to JDN was the Jewish programming. I love celebrating all of that. We incorporate it into daily activities. I love that everyone comes in and thinks they’re just here for the center but end up becoming part of the family.”
Susan Ratner of Shaker Heights was co-director of JDN about 30 years ago, serving alongside Bernadette LaGuardia after the late Nancy Jacobs stepped down. Ratner told the CJN that child development was at the forefront of her leadership, and continues to be an important aspect of JDN’s offerings.
“When JDN started, the women who worked there had to absolutely work,” said Ratner, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. “It started as a safe place for their children to go. It has the legs of a long history that follows the evolution of working women. The cornerstone of JDN, which continues now, is the foundations of learning and the tenets of early childhood, and helping parents grapple with that.”
The 100th anniversary is proof of JDN’s ability to evolve, Ratner said.
“It has continued to evolve to meet the needs of families, and the understanding of meeting children’s needs is a 100-year tradition,” she said. “They will always think what the issues, needs and stresses are currently. ... It is both enduring and agile, and adheres to certain fundamentals. But it also takes into account what children are experiencing today.”
Celebrating JDN’s 100th is a multi-layered joy for Jan Stern of Chester Township. A member of the committee that organized the program’s 60th-anniversary celebration in the early 1980s, Stern said she came to Cleveland in 1973 with her husband, Bill. She was a preschool teacher under the mentorship of Jacobs. Stern just had a baby at the time, and Jacobs asked her if she would “follow her” to JDN.
Now, Stern is a trustee emerita, she said.
“The ability for an organization to last this long, to innovate and to always be looking for a way to help families and children, that’s partly why I am still so involved and happy to be involved,” said Stern, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “It’s all according to what needs to be done – recognizing where a need is and how to find a solution for it. That’s the key for 100 years, always innovating to help serve.”
While picturing the next 100 years of an organization feels abstract at best, Appel expressed hope for the future.
“We have thrived on the support of the Bellefaire JCB leadership and board,” Appel said. “They give us all a tremendous amount of support, and we hope to continue the next bit of our legacy for the next 100 years and more. Our families, children and the connections we make, and our volunteers too – these relationships are key. Everyone feels so connected, so that when they’re not here anymore, the relationships endure.”