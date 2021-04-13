Monarch Teaching Technologies, a for-profit startup created by Bellefaire JCB and Wingspan Care Group in 2005, and its premiere product VizZle, has been acquired by Rethink Ed, a New York-based organization that aims to make education better and easier, and to empower educators and school districts in the process.
In an acquisition finalized on April 9, MTT, and its product VizZle, a kindergarten through 12th-grade special education software platform for teachers, school administrators, speech-language pathologists and parents, will become part of Rethink Ed’s current offerings, which focus on behavioral, skill, SEL, training and autism teaching services, for an undisclosed price.
Bellefaire has offices in Lorain, Medina and Summit counties, but has seen children from “roughly 60 to 88 counties in Ohio” and 12 different states, according to Adam G. Jacobs, president of Bellefaire JCB and Wingspan Care Group, both based in Shaker Heights. With the acquisition, Jacobs said he hopes even more families can be served by the product.
“Through the software that we’ve developed using the Monarch Center for Autism as the laboratory school, we’ve expanded from just being able to help those children to over 300 school districts,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News April 9. “And with this acquisition by Rethink, we’ll be able to help many more children and many more families who deal with autism, or children with other learning disabilities. As it is mission-driven, the product’s ability to help even more children and families is just wonderful.”
Diana Frezza, senior vice president of Rethink Ed, said in a news release, “With the addition of Vizzle, we will offer thousands of activities and lessons for students with special needs in ELA, math, social studies, science and speech, as well as art, music and other auxiliary subjects. Rethink Ed’s powerful platform is now bigger and better than ever.”
Explaining many firms have approached Bellefaire JCB to acquire MTT and VizZle as the buzz around the product built over the years, Jacobs said Rethink Ed’s offer was “the best,” recognizing the organization’s ability to get the product to new markets.
In the terms of the sale, Bellefaire JCB will continue to have an evergreen license to use it in its services as well as at the Monarch Center for Autism. Staff at MTT and VizZle were also granted several stay-put agreements, “encouraging staff to stay” with MTT after the acquisition, Jacobs said.
Jacobs said Bellefaire JCB and Wingspan Care Group have “typically always been cutting edge,” noting that the creation and subsequent sale of MTT and VizZle speak to the constant innovation taking place within the group.
“I think this just highlights the fact that the Bellefaire board is cutting edge, whether it is developing for-profit activity like this or with Wingspan opening Bluestone Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Hospital in University Heights,” he said. “I also think there is a halo effect, where we wouldn’t have been able to do this without community support,” specifically recognizing the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation and statewide leaders in Columbus.
And the local impact lives in that support from both Cleveland and Columbus leaders, Jacobs said.
“This just solidifies our reputation, certainly in Ohio,” he said. “When we first began this project, Bellefaire staff and board were looked at like, ‘what are you doing, messing around with for-profit stuff.” I just think this sort of shows that when we put our mind to something, we can do it, especially with all of the early support we had and continue to have.”
For the future of Bellefaire JCB and Wingspan Care Group’s future projects, Jacobs said it is less about the potential recognition and more about the mission of helping as many kids as they can.
“It shows that we are a can-do agency,” he said. “This allows us to take chances when helping kids. For example, when we first developed our Homeless Youth & Street Outreach programs, everyone was wondering what we were thinking. But now we have the attorney general, U.S. Marshal and police departments working with us to help homeless youth. So, it’s nice to get the support of the community. It reinforces that the community is not taking a high risk by supporting Bellefaire JCB.”
And as autistic children age out of school and enter adulthood, Jacobs said this presents new opportunities for the Bellefaire JCB and Wingspan Care Group teams to address those needs as they arrive.
“We plan to keep looking for new ways to help children with autism spectrum disorder, especially as they grow into adults,” he said. “We know this is a terrible need for children. But those children will eventually become adults. We have this wave crested offshore here – where we will have a large number of adults living with autism. So, Bellefaire JCB, and Wingspan Care Group’s LifeWorks program, is always looking at new ways to help.”