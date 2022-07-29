A school supply drive will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug 2 at Bellefaire JCB at 22001 Fairmount Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to a news release. Balloons will mark the designated drop-off zone and staff and volunteers will unload the supplies from your car.
Items to donate include two-pocket folders, pens and pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, markers, highlighters, 17-inch backpacks, erasers and ruled notebooks. Amazon, Walmart and Target gift certificates will also be accepted.
Bellefaire’s school-based counselors will deliver the supplies to more than 600 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a news release. The remaining items will be used to replace used items through the school year.