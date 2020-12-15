Three Arches Foundation in Lakewood awarded Bellefaire JCB in University Heights a $99,128 grant to support consultation and trauma‐informed prevention services in Lakewood City Schools through Bellefaire’s school counseling program.
The foundation recently awarded more than $1.5 million to 20 Northeast Ohio nonprofits for their work in advancing the health and well‐being of local communities.
The community-focused grant making foundation contributes to organizations that reflect its priority area of access to care. Grants awarded expand existing programs, fund new initiatives and promote collaborations that integrate health care and social services, which will have a direct impact on the lives of both young and old people.
“Throughout the strategic grant process we were enlightened by the innovative ways these organizations have found to not only maintain, but implement much‐needed programs and services despite going through a period of immense organizational adjustment this year,” Chas Geiger, board chair of the foundation, said in a news release. “We’re proud to provide financial resources to help carry forward these impactful efforts for the benefit of our community.”
Three Arches Foundation this year increased its grant spending by over 50%.
Grants approved by the foundation’s board of directors in 2020 include: $30,600 to Barton Senior Center in Lakewood; $76,823 to Barton Center, Lakewood Senior Citizens & Neighborhood Family Practice; $25,000 to Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood; $75,000 over two years to GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland in Lakewood; $150,000 over two years to Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland; $55,000 to Journey Center for Safety and Healing; $25,000 to LifeAct in Chagrin Falls; $67,160 to May Dugan Center in Cleveland; $279,379 over two years to Neighborhood Family Practice in Cleveland; $104,960 to Recovery Resources in Cleveland; $85,000 to Signature Health in Lakewood; $35,000 to the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health in Westlake; $100,000 to the Centers for Families and Children; $50,000 to the Gathering Place in Beachwood; $68,898 to the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland in Cleveland; $50,000 to the MetroHealth Foundation; $80,000 over two years to Urban Community School in Cleveland; $60,000 to Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio in Brooklyn Heights; and $42,000 to YMCA of Greater Cleveland in Cleveland.
The foundation also gifted eight COVID‐19 response fund grants earlier in the year and participated in the Greater Cleveland COVID‐19 rapid response fund during the first phase of relief efforts.