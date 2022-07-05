Unilever’s June 28 decision to sell its Israel operations to an Israeli business is the right decision and serves as a lesson for other companies that might support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, Jim Leikin, the franchise owner of the Ben & Jerry’s in University Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 30.
Unilever’s decision, coming a year after the company announced it would no longer sell its products in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, is “a great victory against antisemitism and against people who don’t want the existence of the state of Israel,” Leikin said. “Unilever stepped in and did the right thing.”
Part of the issue was Ben & Jerry’s argument that Israel’s presence amounted to illegal occupation of Palestinian lands.
“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the company said in a July 19, 2021 statement.
However, the company reversed course, announcing it had sold its interests in the Israeli operations to Avi Zinger, the current Israel-based licensee. The decision came after Unilever reviewed its current decision over the past year, the company said in a news release announcing the decision.
“The new business arrangement follows a Unilever review of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel after the brand and its independent board announced last year its decision to discontinue sales of its ice cream in the West Bank,” the release said. “Unilever has used the opportunity of the past year to listen to perspectives on this complex and sensitive matter and believes this is the best outcome for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel. The review included extensive consultation over several months, including with the Israeli government.”
The decision also came after the company faced criticism and pressure from franchisees and state governments throughout the country.
Leikin, a Beachwood resident who has owned the University Heights store for more than 15 years, and other franchisees were outraged by the decision. Soon after, he teamed up with Jewish franchisees across the country to “fight back” against Unilever. These franchisees came from California, New York, Texas and other states.
State governments, including New York, stopped investing in the company unless it changed course, arguing that the decision was an endorsement of the boycott, divestment and sanctions strategy that the states argued was both antisemitic and violated state law.
However, the company rejected that argument in its release.
“Unilever rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance,” the statement read. “Antisemitism has no place in any society. We have never expressed any support for the boycott divestment sanctions movement and have no intention of changing that position.”
Leikin told the CJN that franchisees were just “a very small part” of the company’s decision. He calls Unilever’s June 29 decision a “group effort,” recognizing 15 other organizations, including the American Jewish Congress and Israeli American Council who lobbied state governments to pass anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions laws.
“We did everything we could to try and put pressure on Unilever,” Leikin said, but he cited Zinger as the “real hero” for the work he put in obtain the company’s Israeli Ben & Jerry’s operations.
Moving forward, Leikin said he hopes this has a positive impact on his store, but there is still “a lot more to be said and done,” citing some Unilever board members’ continued criticism of both Israel and the company’s decision on its Israeli operations.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.