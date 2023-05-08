A week after Yom Ha’atzmaut, Alon Ben-Gurion, grandson of Israel’s first prime minister, spoke in front of 250 people at the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Breakfast for Israel May 4 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange as he discussed the founding of the Jewish state and shared photographs and stories of David Ben-Gurion.
As Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike introduced Alon Ben-Gurion, he shared a quote from the visionary leader of Israel who once wrote, “I can hardly remember a time when the idea of building what we used to call ‘Eretz Israel,’ or the Land of Israel, wasn’t the guiding factor of my life. It is not an exaggeration to say that at age 3 I had dreams of it.”
As Alon Ben-Gurion took the stage, he first showed a picture of his grandfather at the declaration of the state of Israel in 1948. He discussed what had led to that moment and what was to come with the war, which two generals informed the prime minister the new state had a 50/50 chance of winning, and gaining the support of the United States and President Harry S. Truman.
“That’s how Israel was declared,” Alon Ben-Gurion said. “Everybody was dancing in the streets. Ben-Gurion was the only one not happy because he knew the price, the terrible price, that we were going to pay for this declaration.”
Serving first as prime minister until 1954 in which he became obsessed with the Negev desert and moved his family to Sde Boker, David Ben-Gurion then returned to government from 1955 to 1963. He felt it was the mission of the people to “change God’s creation” by planting trees and developing the desert, his grandson said.
In an anecdote, Alon Ben-Gurion shared that as saba, or grandfather, David Ben-Gurion did not play with his grandchildren, but instead gifted books that he would then ask questions and give lectures about.
In 1917, David Ben-Gurion married Paula Munweis, an American nurse, who told her parents she saw “potential” in him, he shared. Later, when a head nurse gave a lecture and said to the nurses, “I want you to do two things for me. One, take good care of the patients. No. 2, listen to your doctors, and you, too, might marry a prime minister,” his grandmother rebutted, “I didn’t marry a prime minister, I made a prime minister.”
While Alon Ben-Gurion said he cannot speak for his grandfather who died 50 years ago, he shared his vision of “Am Segula,” a nation of a higher virtue. Ending his speech, Alon Ben-Gurion put up a photograph of his grandfather in a headstand as he shared one last anecdote. He said when asked why he was standing on his head, David Ben-Gurion’s response was, “I’m standing on my head so my nation can stand on its feet.”
Rob Singer and Joel and Nancy Kay co-chaired the event and opened the program, followed by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim of Celebrating Jewish Life who led the hamotzi blessing. Chuck Whitehill, Northern Ohio board president, also spoke about the work of JNF-USA and its 150 projects ongoing in Israel, such as the transformation of Be’er Sheva, the work of Alexander Muss High School and the upcoming Galilee Culinary Institute.
“JNF-USA vision has been and will always be to ensure a strong, secure and prosperous future for the land and the people of Israel,” Whitehill said. “Everything we do, every project, every initiative and every campaign we take on is integral to our vision of building and connecting to our land.”
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors. Chuck Whitehill is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.