The Jewish National Fund-USA’s Breakfast for Israel will celebrate 75 years of Israel’s independence and feature Alon Ben-Gurion as he speaks about his grandfather, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister.
Alon Ben-Gurion is an international hospitality consultant and often partakes in speaking tours to share his grandfather’s vision, legacy, hopes and dreams.
“The grandson of David Ben-Gurion, Alon Ben-Gurion, is in the United States on a speaking circuit, and Cleveland managed to get him to speak at this year’s Breakfast for Israel event,” Joel Kay, the event co-chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Kay has been a supporter of JNF-USA for more than 75 years, recalling collecting dimes in Sunday school to purchase leaves on trees for JNF-USA and his parents attending an event when David Ben-Gurion was in town to raise money for the effort to create the state of Israel. He had the opportunity to meet Alon Ben-Gurion on a Jewish Federation of Cleveland mission to Sde Boker, the first prime minister’s home, where Alon was the host.
Kay, a resident of Beachwood and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said the event will be “a warm get-together. People slowly have been getting together in events since the pandemic, so looking forward to that, the camaraderie and of course the speaker. It should be a wonderful event.”
Doors will open a half-hour before the breakfast for attendees to register if they had not done so prior to the event.
Alon Ben-Gurion told the CJN his grandfather, or saba, believed Israel could be an example nation.
“He had a vision that Israel wanted to be a nation that would be different than all the nations,” Ben-Gurion said. “He called it in Hebrew ‘am segulah,’ am segulah means a nation of a higher virtue.”
For his grandfather, the state of Israel was not born on May 14, 1948, but his dream started when he grew up in Poland and heard Theodor Herzl speak about going to Israel, but making a stop on the way.
But his grandfather disagreed, believing Israel had belonged to the Jews for over 3,000 years and they should go straight to Israel.
“He was instead of just being a visionary, he was realistic,” he said. “... He is known as the father of the Israeli state. He devoted all his life for one thing: to build the state of Israel. That was his vision, that was his fulfillment.”
While Ben-Gurion said he cannot speak for his grandfather who died 50 years ago, he reflected on the state of the Jewish state today as the debate on judicial reform continues.
“The most important (thing) is we’ve got to maintain the brotherhood that we’ve got in Israel,” he said. “So, I think that’s the biggest message that he would leave us with. Let’s focus on us now, and let’s fix the things that are not working.”
He added that his grandfather’s focus was on building a homeland for all Jewish people in the world, which needs to be protected today.
“The thing is we need to be united because Israel – we’ve got only one,” he said. “Only one. And we can’t tear it apart. And that’s what we’ve got to support.”
Ben-Gurion lauded JNF-USA for its support of Israel and efforts to fulfill his grandfather’s dream.
“If you take today, you know 50 years later, if there’s one organization that is really fulfilling his dream, it’s JNF-USA,” he said.