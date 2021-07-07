As part of Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division’s sponsors event on July 21, Tammy Ben-Haim, minister for public diplomacy at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., will discuss the country’s innovations, antisemitism and the important role women play in building diplomatic bridges between countries worldwide.
“One of the topics nearest to my heart are issues of environmental protection,” she said in a July 6 telephone interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, commenting on the work Israel has done to address droughts and the increasing need for water nationwide. “Israel is the only country in the Middle East who was able to take itself out of the constant battle for water by innovating and finding out what can be done and by reusing water. Now we’re not dependent anymore on nature, and we can feel secure.”
Ben-Haim, a career diplomat who spent more than 17 years in the ministry of foreign affairs and over 20 years in civil service, also said she has to discuss genuine criticisms of Israel when speaking to the good. But, one should differentiate legitimate problems from antisemitic and anti-Israel tropes.
“It’s always a very slippery slope,” she said. “Many things start with legitimate criticism, but it very quickly goes into the realm of anti-Israel and antisemitism. Israel does have a role to play in this. We are the only Jewish state in the entire world. We do have a role to stand up for ourselves, but also to tell people that some criticism is legitimate.”
During her time at the ministry in Jerusalem, Ben-Haim worked on both the Central and South Asia desks. She also served as deputy chief of mission in Athens, Greece, and as a counselor for internal politics in New Delhi. Ben-Haim served in the Israel Defense Forces as an operations officer for the air force and concluded her service with the rank of lieutenant. She has a master’s degree in international relations from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Taking her experience in past and current leadership roles, Ben-Haim said she hopes to address the important role women play in innovation.
“I feel strongly about women standing up for women and women trying to hire women,” she said. “People always say there’s a tendency for someone to hire someone who is like them. So, for years and years, men were hiring other men. I have one of the biggest departments here at the Embassy, so I think it’s incredibly important to have a team of women working together, getting things done and getting Israel’s message out there.”
And one of those messages is the importance of investing in Israel bonds. That’s one of the reasons she got involved with this event, Ben-Haim said.
“We’ve worked with Israel Bonds in the past, but what they do is invest in Israel,” she said. “They are the ones who are most optimistic – they believe that Israel is a technological leader, that Israel has things to contribute to the region and the world. And not only do they believe it, but they try to get other people and organizations to invest in Israel. There’s a lot of good, potential and possibilities in Israel. So, I do appreciate the work they do because I’m right there with them.”
The Israel Bonds Women’s Division was founded by Golda Meier in 1956. In honor of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel Bonds, there will be an acknowledgment of past chairs of the Cleveland Women’s Division.
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.