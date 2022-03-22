Downtown Cleveland law firm Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP plans to move its offices into Key Tower in mid-2023.
The firm, which has been at 200 Public Square, since 1994, will take over floors 42 through 49 and 166,000-square-foot in the building at 127 Public Square. The space has been the longtime office of another Cleveland law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, which plans to move into a smaller space within the building.
Benesch managing partner Gregg A. Eisenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News that while their current space has served them well, the move to Key Tower will allow for more growth. The firm has over 300 employees, which includes 165 attorneys.
“Cleveland has been our home for almost 85 years, and it was really important to us to stay in Cleveland as well as in a downtown location,” Eisenberg said. “We’ve expanded rapidly as a firm across the country but Cleveland is still our headquarters. So, it was really important to us in this process to focus on Cleveland. I think Key Tower offered us the best opportunity to do that. We love what the new ownership has done with the building and the upgrades have been fantastic.”
Eisenberg said the Key Tower office space hit all of the firm’s key criteria for the move, making it a “great opportunity.”
“But, that being said, our home at 200 Public Square has been great to us,” he said. “We’ve grown and prospered there, and the owner has been fantastic too. It was just a great opportunity to be in Key Tower and to have eight continuous floors, allowing for future growth here in Cleveland. It was a very hard decision, but once Key laid out the opportunity for us, we felt that it not only fits our needs today but also for the future.”
As many businesses continue to downsize their office spaces or eliminate in-person work altogether, Eisenberg said he sees Benesch always needing physical office space.
“I understand some companies are considering reducing space, but from our perspective, we are expecting more significant growth,” he said. “We’re one of the fastest-growing firms in Cleveland and the country, so we just needed more room. We do realize the pandemic has changed how people work and operate, and flexibility is very important. But, we don’t envision being a virtual firm. We think coming to the office, having meetings and collaborating in-person is important - not only for the development of our lawyers but also for client services as well.”
Eisenberg said plans are in place to work with the team to design and personalize the space – making it “efficient, exciting, collaborative and to embrace our technology needs.”
“We’re excited for the opportunity to whiteboard a space and make it great for all of our staff,” he said. “We’re excited about the move, and certainly about our growth. This is probably one of the largest office moves in the city of Cleveland in a very long time. It’s great for us, great for Key Tower. But, we’re also proud to remain in Cleveland. The city means a lot to us.”
Once Benesch moves into Key Tower, the 57-story building will be 95% occupied, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The structure opened in 1991 and is owned by The Millennia Cos. It is the tallest building in the state of Ohio.