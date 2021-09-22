Benesch managing partner Gregg A. Eisenberg recently was named by corporate counsel to The BTI M&A Client Service All-Stars 2021. In this client-designated recognition, corporate counsel single out each attorney – by name and in an unprompted manner – as delivering the best client service in this report, according to a news release.
BTI’s reports and publications rely on candid, direct feedback from clients and the firm’s market to delineate key market trends and define the most intricate nuances of complex, large-scale professional services relationships. BTI’s client service rankings, brand health assessments and market forecasts are considered the gold standard in their industries, the release stated. These studies are independently funded and published and rely 100% on individual interviews with general counsel, chief audit officers,CFOs and other C-level executives and buyers of professional services.
Eisenberg is also a member of the firm’s executive committee. He focuses on mergers and acquisitions as well as public and private debt and equity financings, and represents both publicly and privately held companies at various stages of growth, according to the release.