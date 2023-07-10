As Keith Ari Benjamin takes over as the new mayor of the village of Bratenahl, he said he hopes to “drive meaningful change in a positive way.”
“That (way) brings people together, makes room for diverse voices and builds consensus so we can move forward on any of the challenges and important decisions that we have to make,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “My master’s degree is in psychology with a specialization in diversity management. So, sort of my lens is always on how do we overcome challenges by working together, fostering collaboration and inclusivity and respect for one another with a shared goal of making Bratenahl a better place to live, work and play.”
Benjamin assumed the role of mayor on July 1 upon the retirement of Mayor John Licastro, who served for 22 years. Benjamin was next in the line of succession as a result of being council president pro tem, a position he has held since 2021.
An election for mayor will be held Nov. 7 and Benjamin said he plans to run for mayor, which is a part-time job in the village of about 1,200 residents. Benjamin is the director of community services for the city of South Euclid.
He said that Licastro’s retirement came as a surprise to him, but he is still excited to assume his role.
“Sometimes, we don’t choose our path,” Benjamin said. “Sometimes our path chooses us, and that’s played out in my career over the years, from beginning working at Cain Park for the city of Cleveland Heights, and working in the arts for many years, to building my career in community development and community services.”
Benjamin said he has been working in public administration for over 31 years. He has been a resident of Bratenahl for about 10 years.
Benjamin said that he is honored to become the mayor of Bratenahl, and he has big shoes to fill after Licastro’s career.
“I’m humbled and honored to represent this historic community on the shores of Lake Erie,” he said. “And I’m committed to continuing to serve our residents with gratitude and grace and openness and optimism and work with our residents to implement creative ideas to move our community forward.”
He said the Bratenahl community center and village hall are both over 90 years old, and he plans to approach the restoration, repairs or replacement that they need.
Benjamin said his experience in public administration has prepared him well for his new role.
“I have spent 31 years working as a public administrator for cities across northeast Ohio, in South Euclid, in Cleveland Heights and in Lakewood,” Benjamin said. “I was the first coordinator of the First Suburbs Consortium, which is a 19th city council of governments in Cuyahoga County, almost all of the entering suburbs that touch and surround Cleveland, working on issues of reinvestment of our inner ring communities. I’ve worked on economic development and community development projects, park projects. I have managed and directed major communications efforts and grant writing and fundraising. So, all of these experiences I think have prepared me to be a good public servant in my role as mayor of Bratenahl.”
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.