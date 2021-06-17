As Debbie Goldsmith’s 12-year-old son, Shai, watched the heckling at the June 13 session of the Knesset during the swearing in of Naftali Bennett as prime minister, he told his mother the behavior among the politicians was “worse than the kids in school.”
“He’s right. It’s embarrassing,” said Goldsmith, who grew up in University Heights and became an Israeli citizen after earning her master’s degree in Jewish education from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City. “Our society is very divided. And the Israeli chutzpah came out – which is real. And perhaps that’s something to be proud of.
“On the other hand, given the behavior in the Knesset yesterday, it’s no wonder that we’ve been unable to make any real progress in two years,” Goldsmith told the Cleveland Jewish News June 14.“When politicians can’t work together and respect the outcome of a democratic process, it doesn’t lend itself for productive work for the benefit of citizens.”
Israel’s parliament June 13 narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.
Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after a 60-59 vote. Promising to try to heal a divided nation, Bennett will preside over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.
But the 71-year-old Netanyahu made clear he has no intention of exiting the political stage.
“If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country,” Netanyahu said.
Bennett, 49, is a former chief of staff to Netanyahu whose small party is popular with religious Jews and West Bank settlers. As he addressed the raucous debate, he was repeatedly heckled and shouted down by Netanyahu’s supporters. Some were removed from the chamber.
Goldsmith lives with her three children in Alon, a small town in the Judean desert in the West Bank over the Green Line. She is the executive director of gap-year program Aardvark Israel in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
“I think most people are tired,” she said of Israelis. “We’re tired of a never-ending election cycle. And everyone’s tired from COVID and just wants to move forward.”
Israelis have become divided, she said, between supporters and opponents of Netanyahu. Goldsmith said there is also disappointment about rioting among Israeli citizens – Jews and Arabs – in cities such as Tiberius, Akko and Lod that took place during the most recent war in May.
“A lot of people are concerned and disappointed there are factions within both communities within Israel that have stooped to such a low level,” she said.
Senior Rabbi Emeritus Richard Block of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, who, like Goldsmith, holds dual Israeli and American citizenship, said June 14 he’s feeling cautiously optimistic about the change in leadership.
Block, who retired from The Temple in 2018, has an apartment in Jerusalem where he and his wife, Susie, said they intend to live four months a year. They were last in Israel just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in January and February 2020.
“The very diversity of views and backgrounds of the members of the Knesset of the new government, I think, can potentially be a strength and not just a weakness,” Block told the CJN, calling the behavior of members of the Knesset during the transition “shameful.”
“It was horrendous to watch,” he said. “Contentiousness and unruliness is kind of a cultural norm in the Knesset. Yesterday, I think, was worse than most of us have seen. And yet the transition was a peaceful one. … There was no riot in the streets.”
Block called the coalition “the most inclusive government Israel has had, perhaps.” He said he believes the new government is “determined to govern with integrity, with mutual respect, to try to restore a sense of calm and dignity and common courtesy to the political culture.”
When not in Jerusalem, Block lives in Los Altos Hills, Calif., where he is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Beth Am.
He said Israel faces some serious challenges, including Iran’s nuclear program and strategic efforts to undermine Israel and American interests in the Middle East.
Block said he hopes the new government will “bring about a less partisan approach” to Israel among American Jews and that Bennett “has expressed the intention to reach out to the American Jewish community in particular, in all of its diversity.”
This is in contrast to Netanyahu, Block said.
“The Netanyahu government really, in some ways, dismissed the non-Orthodox Jewish community of America, which is not only wrong from a Jewish perspective, but also is foolish and self-defeating from the Israeli perspective,” Block said. “So, hopefully those relationships can be repaired and improved and strengthened.”
Block has served as president of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the international rabbinic leadership organization of Reform Judaism. He is concerned about the rise of anti-Zionism and antisemitism worldwide and said he hopes “Jews and allies will be emboldened to call out antisemitism, wherever and whenever we see it.”
Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, said he met with Bennett on a solidarity trip to Israel just after the ceasefire took effect in May.
“We shared with him some of the developments in North America around antisemitism and the really dramatic escalation of the anti-Israel activity during the most recent attacks from Gaza,” Fingerhut told the CJN June 14. “And he listened very, very keenly to that.”
Fingerhut first got to know Bennett when he was president and CEO of Hillel International and Bennett was minister of diaspora affairs for Israel.
“We talked about the military situation Israel faces in Gaza and in the north,” Fingerhut said of his most recent conversation with Bennett. “We talked about the unrest that occurred in Lod and … what could be done about that.”
Bennett was born and raised in Haifa and lived in New Jersey and Montreal as a child. As an adult, Bennett lived in New York City.
“Of course … his parents are from San Francisco,” Fingerhut said.
On that same solidarity trip, Fingerhut met with Isaac “Bougie” Herzog, Israel’s president-elect, who will be sworn in July 9. Herzog is chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, a partner agency of JFNA.
As head of state, Israel’s president plays “a unifier role as the face of Israel around the world,” said Fingerhut, who grew up in the Cleveland area and also lived in Columbus. “He knows how to bring people together, works with every sector of society. He truly loves Israel and will be a great ambassador for Israel, in the world, on the world stage.”
Fingerhut praised Netanyahu’s 12 years as prime minister in terms of military and economic affairs, but particularly in achieving the Abraham Accords first with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and later Sudan and Morocco.
As she lives through this transition, Goldsmith said she is hopeful.
“I’m actually relieved,” Goldsmith said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that there will be progress. I’m a little bit inspired, that left, right, center and Arab parties have joined the coalition.”
She identified another strength of the coalition that also gives her hope.
“Ultimately, I think one of the successes of this coalition in this government is that although the left and center are represented as well, there’s still a very strong representation of the right-wing parties, particularly in the sense that the prime minister is from a right-wing party,” she said. “So in that way, there’s an avenue for satisfying those on the right.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.