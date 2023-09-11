Josh Berger became Menorah Park assistant administrator on Aug. 21, according to a news release.
He began his career at Menorah Park as the Menorah Park Foundation operations manager. In his new role, he will continue the good work to deliver excellence in caring within Menorah Park’s skilled nursing residence and rehabilitation center, the release stated.
He and his wife grew up in Beachwood and have maintained a personal connection to Menorah Park through a lifetime of family experiences within several of Menorah Park’s residences and services, according to the release.
“My unique perspective as a local and a licensed nursing home administrator (LNHA) helps me to appreciate what this institution means to the community as well as all the incredible work the staff accomplishes here at Menorah Park,” Berger said in the release. “I appreciate serving the community in this important role.”
Ahead of joining Menorah Park, he was the executive director at Vitalia in Solon.
He received a Master’s Degree in nonprofit administration from John Carroll University in University Heights and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from The Ohio State University in Columbus.